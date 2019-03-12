Le’Veon Bell Bears: Is Chicago a Dark Horse to Sign RB?

Le’Veon Bell has consistently been tied to the Jets, but Bears fans are hoping the Bears could be in the running to sign the star running back. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Bears made a small move to clear some cap space.

“Source: the Bears have created $11M of cap space by converting $13M of Khalil Mack’s base salary & roster bonus into a signing bonus. Chicago positioning itself to make moves if desired…,” Yates tweeted.

FanSided’s Matt Verderame reported that the Jets are the frontrunner to sign Bell, but the Bears are also in the mix.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the #Jets are frontrunners for Le’Veon Bell. A new team to closely monitor though, the #Bears. Chicago has significant interest in Bell,” Verderame tweeted.

ESPN reported that the Raiders and Jets are two of the favorites to sign Bell.

Sources familiar with the Raiders’ thinking say they would like to use their salary-cap space on offensive players and find defensive solutions in a defense-heavy draft in which they hold four of the top 35 picks. Bell’s market has been a bit tough to figure out. I’ve heard the Jets, Ravens and Texans listed as interested teams, but no one seems to know who’s going to pay Bell $12-13 million a year or more. Jon Gruden and the Vegas-bound Raiders obviously aren’t afraid to be aggressive.

Bears Are Reportedly Shopping Jordan Howard

The Bears are reportedly shopping Jordan Howard so Bell could make some sense. The question is whether the Bears are willing to pay what Bell is demanding. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears are in “ongoing” discussions with teams to potentially trade Howard.

“Multiple teams approached the Chicago Bears at the combine last week and discussed a potential trade for RB Jordan Howard, per league sources. Discussions ongoing,” Schefter tweeted.

As for Bell, the running back’s recent tweet indicates that it is going to be difficult to make a decision.

“I’m sooooo torn right now 😩😩😩😩…decisions,” Bell tweeted.

Bears radio host Olin Kreutz expressed some excitement with how Bell would fit in the Bears offense.

“Tarik Cohen , Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel , Trey Burton, Anthony Miller and Leveon Bell . Coach Nagy calling plays. 😂😂😂 Yes Please,” Kreutz noted on Twitter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Jets are making Bell a substantial offer.

“With Anthony Barr spurning the #Jets, they have some extra money. I’m told they’ve taken some of that money and made a last and final big offer to Le’Veon Bell. It’s decision time for the ex-#Steelers RB,” Rapoport tweeted.