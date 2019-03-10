Le’Veon Bell Raiders Rumors: Latest Free Agency Rumblings

It’s been 420 days since Le’Veon Bell stepped onto a football field. The Pittsburgh running back carried 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ AFC Divisional Round loss to the Jaguars in 2018.

He famously did not sign a contract after the Steelers offered him a franchise tag, meaning he sat all last fall. After a trio of 1,000-yard seasons and 35 touchdowns, Bell committed to playing elsewhere in 2019.

With the Oakland Raiders trading for his former teammate Antonio Brown, the rumors are swirling that Bell will don silver and black for head coach Jon Gruden. Soon after the Brown trade was finalized, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr followed Bell on Twitter.

Let’s look at the latest rumors linking Brown to Oakland, as well as other options across the NFL.

Latest Rumors & Destinations for Le’Veon Bell

First thing that needs to be said, Oakland is one of the teams with the funds to reel in the former Michigan State back. Steven Ruiz at For The Win lays out how several teams with a need for a ball-carrier are well below the league average in cap space (“$38 million“).

That leaves the Jets and Raiders. Jon Gruden has money to spend, but if he’s not willing to go over market value for a player like Khalil Mack, should we really expect him to bust out the checkbook for a running back? It’s very possible that the Jets will be bidding against themselves for the right to sign Bell, which could drive his price down considerably. He might struggle to get a deal comparable to the Steelers’ five-year, $66 million offer he reportedly turned down.

Oakland currently has $60 million in cap space after jettisoning former first-round receiver Amari Cooper.

Spotrac speculated that Oakland may offer the same 3-year, $50 million contract to Bell that it offered to acquire Brown. Compared to the Steelers’ offer of $13.2 million a year, Oakland would be bumping that annual salary by over $3 million in that scenario.

For The Win’s Henry McKenna pointed out that Gruden showed a willingness to shell out for offensive talent with the Brown trade.

“He seems willing to pay for the right players,” McKenna writes. “Apparently, (Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil) Mack wasn’t one of them. If Gruden is willing to pay Brown, he’s likely just as willing to pay Bell.”

Another financial factor is that the Raiders will be able to provide tax-free income next year to Bell when they move to Las Vegas.

Another development? Portland Trail Blazer guard Damon Lilliard tweeted at Bell to implore he ships out to Oakland.

This was Bell’s response:

That could either suggest mutual interest, or than he wants to run as far away from Oakland as possible. As John Clayton suggested in the Chicago Tribune, those destinations include the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

In my bold predictions column earlier this offseason, I wrote that the Houston Texans could end up landing Bell, and that is still the case. But like last year, when they were willing to offer the biggest contract in free agency to Kirk Cousins, only to see him sign with the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets should offer the largest deal to land Bell. Don’t be surprised, however, if the Baltimore Ravens get into the Bell bidding.

The Jets would have to relegate 25-year old Isaiah Crowell to second-string. The youngster did what he could on a dreadful offense last year, notching 683 yards and 6 scores. He signed a 3-year, $12 million contract in 2018.

Meanwhile, Oakland could very easily dump unrestricted free agent Marshawn Lynch. As far as the Ravens goes, Bell would have to be their only signing. They have just under $20 million in cap space according to Over The Cap.

In terms of money and immediate competitiveness, Oakland looks like the most attractive option for Bell at the moment.