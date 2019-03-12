Le’Veon Bell Tweets NBC Host to ‘Spill the Beans’ on Next Team

Everyone wants to know where Le’Veon Bell is going to sign in free agency, but it appears there are some people who already know Bell’s next team. Le’Veon Bell told former NFL player and current NBC Ninja Warriors host to “spill the beans” on Twitter.

“@LeVeonBell am I allowed to tell people yet? Happy for you bro, make us proud!” Akbar Gbaja-Biamila tweeted at Bell.

Bell responded by giving Gbaja-Biamila the green light.

“Yeahh, spill the beans,” Bell tweeted.

Twitter detectives also discovered Bell changed his profile color to green causing both Jets and Packers fans to rejoice at the same time. It remains to be seen whether Bell has made a decision, or if the running back is having fun with fans on Twitter. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets have made their final offer and the financial details are believed to be significant.

“While the #Jets made a best and final offer to Le’Veon Bell, the #Ravens are still in it, as well, I’m told. And Bell has indicated to some friends around the league how much he likes Baltimore. It seems like Ravens vs. Jets for Bell at the end,” Rapoport tweeted.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Reported the Jets Have Given Bell a Deadline to Make a Decision

Rapoport reported on NFL Network that the Jets have given Bell a deadline and told the running back he needs to make a decision. Rapoport reported the offer is not the crazy offer Bell may have wanted and is “market value” believed to be in the $14-$15 million range per season.

Rapoport also reported the Ravens are still in the mix to sign Bell as well. Baltimore is said to be the favorites to land Mark Ingram which would likely take them out of contention for Bell.

“Meanwhile… the #Ravens have been in discussing with RB Mark Ingram on a potential deal, which makes sense as he’s parting ways with the #Saints. They’re the favorites for Ingram,” Rapoport tweeted.

Bell is using the increased attention to draw attention to his new rap album “Life’s a Gamble” which drops at midnight. Bell’s latest tweet is about his album release.

The Packers had been linked to Bell, but it does not appear that Green Bay is a favorite to land the running back. All of this is subject to change as Bell has not gone public with his decision. Packers fans are trying to do their part to lure Bell to Green Bay via Twitter.