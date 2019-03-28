Lonzo Ball Trade: Lakers PG Copied off Anthony Davis Says Ex Player

Lonzo Ball has been rumored to be a trade candidate since last summer.

Lakers Trade: Lonzo Ball To Orlando Magic Could Get Anthony Davis To LA – https://t.co/lsw3webXwz#Lakers. #LakersNation. pic.twitter.com/xOURAN7DYW — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 3, 2018

Last summer, there were rumblings of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard coming to the Lakers and Lonzo Ball being part of that move.

Makes sense now! Just got a text message from someone who knows chatter from both Phoenix and LA-side. Message reads: “Update on Phoenix. They want Lonzo and are actively trying to get him. https://t.co/VK2VURd4W1 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 14, 2018

This season, the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans were suitors in a potential three-team trade to acquire Anthony Davis.

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Traded to Phoenix Suns?!?! So early this morning, AZ sports had this story up. https://t.co/262XwynKz4 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 3, 2019

“At the end of the day, you can only control the things that you can control,” Ball told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“If I get traded, then I get traded. But I’m going to be ready to go. The goal is to be the best player I can for whichever team.”

Lonzo sounds like a pro.

“He is a young guy,” retired NBA player, Sam Perkins told me on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“And he feels because Anthony Davis gave a list of the teams he wanted to be traded to, Ball feels he can do the same.”

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

The fourth pick in the the 1984 NBA Draft, Perkins was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year that same year and spent 17 years in the NBA with notable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle SuperSonics.

Big Smooth averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds during his career and had solid roles during a couple of NBA Finals appearances with the Lakers, Sonics and the Pacers.

Perkins sees the shift in today’s NBA culture and Lonzo Ball.

“He is in his second year, hasn’t done much,” Perkins said of Ball.

“He had a couple games, but he hasn’t done much and that is where the conflict of the personalities are bigger than the game. There are legends out here that have more tenure than you, but don’t have your ability.”

What’s next for Ball?

Of course, next year's first round pick is involved and most likely multiple picks. I’m told that Rob Pelinka has “been working on a multitude of trade scenarios/packages.” — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

Per USA Today’s Lonzo Wire: It’s been first-hand experience in the harsh reality of the business side of the NBA. Ball has largely taken the trade rumors in stride, realizing that it is a business.