March Madness Bracket Picks 2019: East Region Predictions

It is time for bracket picks now that March Madness has officially arrived. Let’s take a look at our predictions for the East region.

Duke, Michigan State and LSU are the top three seeds in the region. It is tempting to fade Duke with the number of bracket entries in your pool that are likely picking the Blue Devils. If things hold as planned with the matchups, my sense is Michigan State and LSU are not formidable foes to knock off Duke.

LSU is having one of their best seasons in years, but the investigation surrounding Will Wade has clouded what should have been an exciting time in Baton Rouge. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers band together and use the adversity as fuel to make a deep tournament run. The alternative is the outside noise will impact their Final Four chances.

If there is a team to do it, Michigan State is the squad to watch. The Spartans are just now getting healthy and are clicking at the right time heading into the NCAA tournament.

Here’s a look at my bracket picks for the East region. We will be updating with the changes from the projections to the actual matchups after Selection Sunday.

Bracket Picks: East Region

1st ROUND 2nd ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE 8 FINAL 4 1 Duke 1 Duke 16 NC Central/NDSU 1 Duke 8 VCU 9 UCF 1 Duke 9 UCF 1 Duke 2 Michigan St. 5 Miss. St. 12 Liberty 12 Liberty 12 Liberty 4 Virginia Tech 4 Virginia Tech 13 St. Louis 6 Maryland 11 Belmont 11 Belmont/Temple 11 Belmont 3 LSU 3 LSU 14 Yale 7 Louisville 7 Louisville 10 Minnesota 2 Michigan St. 2 Michigan St. 2 Michigan St. 15 Bradley

East Region Champion: Duke

It is hard to argue against Duke. Williamson and Barrett form the best one-two punch in college basketball. Talks of a perfect season were unrealistic, but the team looks poised for a Final Four run now that Williamson is back at full strength. Duke is not a great shooting team like we prefer in the NCAA tournament, but they are able to score in so many other different ways.