Marvin Bagley Knee Injury: Latest on King Center’s Return

Marvin Bagley, the second-overall NBA draft pick to the Sacramento Kings, collapsed after a knee injury late in Wednesday’s 141-140 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The next day, the team released a statement stating their rookie center would miss 1 to 2 weeks with a sprain.

Bucks forward Malcolm Brogdon blasted Bagley on a screen, forcing the 6-foot-11, 234-pounder to writhe on the floor before being helped off the court.

This is the video of the collision:

This recovery time would see Bagley return either for next Wednesday’s home tilt with the Boston Celtics, or as late as the return trip to Boston on March 14.

The Injury’s Impact on the Sacramento Kings’ Roster

On the season, the former Duke Blue Devil has appeared in 47 games this season, accumulating averages of 13.9 points (50.9 percent shooting overall), 7.2 rebounds, 1 assists and 1 blocks in just under 25 minutes of play a game.

Bagley had recently put together a very strong month of February. He notched a quartet of 20-point games, including a 32-point outburst on Feb. 10 in a double-digit win over the Phoenix Suns.

As Heavy’s Anthony Koon wrote Wednesday night, Bagley is, “an athletic rebounder with an arsenal of post moves much more mature than your average 19-year-old.

“Bagley has been a dominant force for the Kings since the All-Star break,” he continues. “With a streak of three double-doubles heading into tonight and averages of 24 points and 11.7 rebounds per game during that stretch, Bagley was a driving force in the Kings win over the Thunder and close loss to the Warriors.”

With the Kings 2 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, head coach Dave Joerger will have to lean on the rest of his frontcourt. This includes fourth-year center Willie Caulie-Stein (12.4 points per game), as well as reserve center Kosta Koufos and forward Nemanja Bjelica. The latter two have combined to tally over 13 points per game this season.

NBA Playoff Implications

If the Kings can withstand Bagley’s absence for the next 2 weeks, they can return to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Los Angeles Clippers currently hold the 8th seed in the Western Conference, but recently shipped off the best player on their team in Tobias Harris to the 76ers.

Harris leaves a 21.9-point hole per game that the Clippers need to fill. With Los Angeles also sending Boban Marjanovic to Philadelphia, it appears the organization and head coach Lawrence Frank is content with rebuilding. As Koon also noted, “The Clippers retain their draft pick if they miss the playoffs.”

The Kings will likely jostle with the Clippers’ crosstown rival the Lakers. Lebron James and company sit a single game behind the Kings and have a tough test tonight as they host the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Exacerbating issues is the prolonged absence of starting point guard Lonzo Ball. This has increased minutes for 33-year old reserve guard Rajon Rondo, which has seen the Laker defense cede 119 points a game in the last 3 contests. James hasn’t missed the playoffs since his 2004-05, his second year in the league.

Unless the Lakers start to reach their potential, the Kings appear to have a healthy chance to make the postseason.