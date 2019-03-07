Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan Cursing Shocked This Former Player

Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls, wore Air Jordan’s and had every young child of the 90s wanting to be like Mike after seeing his classic Gatorade commericals.

Here’s the plot twist: Mike is human. He also may have said a curse word or two, or EVEN THREE!

“I just didn’t believe that Michael Jordan cussed,” retired NBA player, Darius Miles told me of MJ on the Scoop B Radio Podcast when asked about his most memorable moment with His Airness.

“Like he said a cuss word, like man, Michael Jordan said a cuss word?”

Miles, one-half of the Players Tribune produced, Knuckleheads podcast alongside fellow former LA Clipper Darius Miles said that he and MJ go way back. “When I first met him, he liked my game,” recounted Miles.

“I appreciated him liking my game, he was telling me, like, keep going at it and that’s what made me, you know, I knew I was really having something, when Michael Jordan’s telling me he liked my game, and i’m a high school kid from East St. Louis, and it made it like what I was doing and how I was playing was working, some of the best advice, some of the first advice he ever game me.”

Miles was selected directly out of high school by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 3rd overall pick in the 2000 NBA draft. Many remember Miles as a clipper playing with Richardson, Corey Maggette, Lamar Odom and Elton Brand and entertaining fans with their exciting, high flying style of play.

Miles played his first two seasons with the Clippers. He was a First Team NBA All-Rookie in 2001, a first for a prep-to-pro player. While many remember his Clipper days, Miles also played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies during his playing days.

So back to the MJ cuss moment, the way Miles tells the story makes it comical. “That was just funny to me,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“And I had to call my mama and get at her like: ‘Man, Michael Jordan’s out here cussing, like, he’s like us,’ so that was funny to me.”

In 446 games, Miles posted 10 points and a shade under 5 rebounds per game uring his career. His podcast with Quentin Richardson is rocking and rolling! The duo has already had the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jimmy Butler and Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard, J.R. Smith as guests.