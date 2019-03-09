Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan Warned Clippers To Avoid ‘Crazy’ Vet

Six time NBA Champion, Michael Jordan is the GOAT, we know this!

MJ wore Air Jordan’s and had every young child of the 90s wanting to be like Mike after seeing his classic Gatorade commericals.

He also gave good advice. Like the time he told the young Clippers duo of Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to stay away from Charles Oakley.

“No matter what’s going on, don’t ever get into it with Oak,'” Quentin Richardson tells Scoop B Radio that MJ once told him.

“He was like, ‘Oakley’s crazy, you don’t want to get into it with him’ and I’ll never forget that.”

The advice was all in fun.

MJ and Oakley are close and Oakley has mentored many like LeBron James, Tim Thomas and other notable NBA players who rose in the late 90s and early 2000s.

“For me, I would say, probably the best advice was not too long after I got drafted,” Richardson told Scoop B Radio.

“I was disappointed with getting picked 18th. I thought I should’ve been drafted higher or whatever, but I was still excited to be one of the Clippers with D-Miles and Keyon [Dooling] and Corey [Maggette] and everybody, and he knew that. Tim [Grover] had kind of set it up for him to talk to me, he was like: ‘the one thing I know you think you’re upset about getting drafted 18th.’ But he was like, ‘no matter what, that’s just the draft position. You could outwork everybody, like, can’t nobody take that away from you. As long as you go and you continue to work hard, you’re gonna get out of this game what you put into it.'”

Getting advice from MJ is a big frigging deal!

“I always looked at it like that, like ‘man, Michael Jordan told me it don’t matter,'” said Richardson.