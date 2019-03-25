Michael Jordan’s UNC Teammates Signed Girls Butt After Winning Championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels were a force to be reckoned with when they beat the Georgetown Hoyas in the NCAA’s National Championship game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1982.

North Carolina Freshman Michael Jordan won the game for the Tar Heels when he hit a go-ahead basket with fifteen seconds remaining to give North Carolina a one-point advantage and the eventual 63-62 win.

The win was excellent! Post-game was equally impressive.

As the story goes: members of the Tar Heels signed a woman’s butt after winning the game!

Just ask Sam Perkins who was a member of that team.

Sleepy Sam appeared on this week’s episode of the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“We were in New Orleans after we won the National Championship in college,” Perkins who told Reginald Calixte and I on this week’s episode of the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“The first thing I saw coming out of the hotel, I guess this woman found out we won the championship and it is safe to say she just wanted me to sign her ass.”

Wait…what?

“Believe it or not, there were already signatures on her ass. So it was my teammate Jimmy Black; because I know what his signature looks like. James Worthy had signed it. Because, I guess I was late coming to meet them to go to the French Quarter and she had three other signatures already.”

That’s hilarious!

The Tar Heels were a special bunch. MJ became a six-time NBA champion with the iconic Chicago Bulls alongside Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman and head coach, Phil Jackson. That Tar Heels team also had a supporting cast that included Worthy who who would win multiple NBA championships with the likes of Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, Kareem Abdul-Jabar and head coach Pat Riley with the esteemed Los Angeles Lakers.

Perkins was no slouch either. The fourth pick in the the 1984 NBA Draft, he was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year that same year and spent 17 years in the NBA with notable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle Super Sonics.

Big Smooth averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds during his career and had solid roles during a couple of NBA Finals appearances with the Lakers, Sonics and the Pacers.

Simply put: Perkins is the epitome of a stretch big man before it became popular this decade.

So about that young lady who had autographs on her derriere…

“Her ass was not all that fat,” joked Perkins on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“But it was flat, so it was easy to sign. So that was probably the early stages of what a thong looked like.”