Michigan vs MSU Betting: Latest Line, Odds & Prediction

Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend for the Big Ten regular-season championship. Sunday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago, they play again for the conference tournament title. In short, the Mitten is the cream of the crop for Midwestern basketball.

The Spartans swept the Wolverines during conference play, taking the first game in Ann Arbor 77-70 and the second one in East Lansing 75-63. This gave Tom Izzo and company the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while John Beilein’s squad was forced to make due at No. 3.

Michigan State reintegrated junior center Nick Ward to the lineup after missing time with hand injury. It ended up coming at the perfect time, as the Spartans faced 2 of the best big men in the Big Ten in Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Ward teamed up with Xavier Tillman to stifle Wesson to just 7 points in a 77-70 quarterfinal victory on Friday. The next day, Ethan Happ’s 20 points weren’t enough in a 67-55 MSU triumph.

Michigan, meanwhile, has stampeded its competition. It ejected Iowa in the quarterfinals 74-53, exacting revenge for a 71-56 Hawkeye upset in Iowa City on Feb. 1. The next day, Isaiah Livers led the Wolverine offense with 21 points, sparking a 1.25 points per possession performance overall in a 25-point rout over Minnesota.

Michigan looked like one of the best teams in the country in December, as the Wolverines dispatched both potential 1-seed North Carolina and defending national champion Villanova by double-digits. Will Michigan State see that team, or do the Spartans just have the magic formula versus their in-state rivals this season?

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Line & Over/Under

(Betting Line and Total courtesy of Oddsshark.com)

Michigan Wolverines (28-5) vs Michigan State Spartans (27-6)

Sunday, March 17th at 3:30 pm ET

Point Spread: Michigan (-1)

Point Total: 131.5

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Pick & Prediction

This line seems to be predicated on the fact that both Michigan and Michigan State possess top-10 efficiency defenses nationally (at least according to Ken Pomeroy). The Wolverines are the top-ranked one in the country, while the Spartans are No. 9.

Despite this, both meetings well surpassed today’s line of 131. Game one featured a combined 147 points, while game two saw 138. In fact, the last time the programs scored less than 131 points combined against each other was the 2014 Big Ten Tournament Championship (a 69-55 Spartan victory).

The series has also been one of 3 to 4-game winning streaks. Michigan won 3 in a row before losing in the BTT Title Game in 2014. That started a 4-game streak for Michigan State. The Wolverines then broke that with another 3-gamer, including a 75-64 triumph in last year’s conference tournament semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

The Spartans are now on a 2-game streak. With that said, John Beilein and company are looking for their 3rd-straight tournament title and 11th-straight win in the tournament overall. Tom Izzo has claimed 5 conference tournaments in his career with the last one coming in 2016.

Two keys to this game: Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has to slow down Cassius Winston over the full 40 minutes. The Spartan guard scored 27 and 23 points in the last two meetings. Simpson hounded him in the second game, but wilted late as the Michigan offense couldn’t keep up.

The other big issues for Michigan last time was attacking Tillman. The Spartan forward swatted 5 shots, as he switched onto guards and was able to stick with them on drives to the basket. If the Wolverines can continue its hot shooting (20 triples in the last two games), they may be able to just shoot over the Spartans.

Ken Pomeroy projects a 68-67 MSU victory with 53 percent certainty. It’s a virtual tossup, but expect the score to surpass 131 again.

Pick: OVER 131.5