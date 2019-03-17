WATCH: Michigan State’s Kyle Ahrens Carted off the Court Vs. Michigan

Michigan State swingman Kyle Ahrens has been carted off the floor in the Big Ten Tournament Championship against rival Michigan. Early reports state that it’s a broken foot, as medical personnel applied an air boot to the Spartan junior.

Here is video from CBS of the injury. Ahrens lands on his left foot while going for a rebound.

Tough injury in the Big 10 Championship… Michigan State forward Kyler Ahrens came down on his left ankle. 🙏Prayers to Kyle for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/PYgXn6v45U — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) March 17, 2019

The team emotionally huddled around him, as head coach Tom Izzo, center Nick Ward and others held back tears.

Tom Izzo can’t hold back his emotions. Crying as Kyle Ahrens left the court. pic.twitter.com/qaJRAsKu9K — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 17, 2019

Michigan went into halftime up 31-23. Michigan State swept its in-state rivals with a 77-70 win in Ann Arbor and a 75-63 victory last Saturday in East Lansing to win the conference regular-season title.

Tom Izzo said at halftime that injuries are part of the sport. He noted the struggles are more due to having to play forward Xavier Tillman on the bench due to foul trouble.

Ahrens had recorded 3 points on a triple earlier in the half. He averaged just under 5 points a game and shot under 30 percent from behind the arc.