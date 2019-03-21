Myles Powell NBA Draft: Profile & Projections for Seton Hall Guard

Myles Powell is the heart of Seton Hall, but his chances of making it to the NBA are up in the air. Powell finds himself ranked outside of ESPN’s top 100 prospects. Powell is ranked No. 93 on The Stepien’s big board.

Powell is a prolific scorer and can heat up from long-range. Powell’s game may not be as well-rounded as the NBA would like and does not have the athleticism that the league prefers. Powell has an opportunity to showcase his skills under the bright lights of March Madness.

“I think the country already knows him, but I think they’re going to get an even bigger taste [this] week on the national stage,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told NJ.com. “I never saw the leadership until last year. I never thought in a million years that he would turn into the leader that he is today. And it’s been a phenomenal transformation.”

Here’s a look at my NBA draft breakdown for Powell.

Myles Powell NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Powell is a pure scorer who can heat up in a hurry. Powell scored 30 or more points in eight games this season for Seton Hall. While his three-point percentage is not where you want it to be, Powell can hit the three-ball and utilizes his pump fake to attack the rim.

The Seton Hall guard can play through contact. Powell is one of the best scorers in the country at 22.9 points. Powell showed the dedication needed to drop 45 pounds when he first arrived at Seton Hall.

“They brought me in to school in May, I started May 25th and they didn’t allow me to go home, I just stayed up there every day,” Powell told Zags Blog back in 2016. “Every day, Monday through Friday, I was just pushing myself every day,” he added. “The trainer that we have, Jason [Nehring], he pushed me every day, even when I thought I couldn’t, he pushed me every day.”

WEAKNESSES: While Powell is a great scorer, he is not quite the distributor you would like. Powell has solid vision but is only averaging 2.9 assists per game. Powell is shooting 36.3 percent from three, which is down slightly from his 37.9 percent in 2018.

Powell also takes a lot of threes each game at 8.6 while his peers with higher percentages are taking almost half that number. Powell lacks the athleticism that NBA teams tend to look for.

SUMMARY: Powell is absent from the major mock drafts. One probable scenario is for Powell to declare for the draft without signing with an agent. This would allow the Seton Hall guard to gain info from NBA teams, go through a few workouts and come back for his senior season with a plan to improve his stock.

Powell reminds me of Sindarius Thornwell coming out of South Carolina. Like Thornwell, he is a veteran scorer who lacks the athleticism to wow pro scouts but is a pure scorer.