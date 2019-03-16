NBA Mock Draft 2019: RJ Barrett & Coby White Go in Lottery

NBA Mock Draft 2019: RJ Barrett & Coby White Go in Lottery

coby jones tre jones

Getty Coby White and Tre Jone are both likely first round picks in the 2019 NBA draft.

March Madness has arrived which is a great time not just for college basketball fans, but those who follow the leadup to the NBA draft. This year’s tournament will feature a number of top prospects, including what feels like the entire Duke team.

Now that Zion Williamson is back on the court, the Blue Devils starting lineup is made up of likely first-round draft picks. Williamson has almost assuredly locked up the top spot, but it will be interesting to see how the NCAA tournament could impact the No. 2 pick.

For the first time in our mock draft, we have Murray State’s Ja Morant jumping RJ Barrett for the second pick. Morant helped Murray State upset Belmont in the Ohio Valley tournament to punch their ticket to March Madness. If Murray State can notch a win or two, it could help Morant overtake Barrett.

Barrett likely will have more tournament games with Duke entering March Madness as a championship contender. Most of the talk has been about Williamson, but an interesting subplot is the race for the No. 2 pick.


Zion Was 13-of-13 in His Return Against Syracuse

After missing the better part of six games, Williamson made his return in Duke’s first game in the ACC tournament against Syracuse. Williamson did not miss a shot as the Duke big man went 13-of-13 in the game. Williamson finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in the matchup.

Here’s a look at our latest NBA mock draft, and the order is based on the standings as of Friday, March 15th, courtesy of Tankathon.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Knicks PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Cavaliers SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Bulls SF Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 5 Hawks SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Hawks (via Mavericks) SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 7 Grizzlies PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 8 Wizards PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 9 Pelicans F De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 10 Hornets SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 11 Lakers PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 12 Magic SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 13 Timberwolves PG Coby White, UNC
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 15 Heat C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 16 Pistons SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 17 Nets SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 18 Celtics (via Clippers) PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea
No. 19 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 20 Spurs C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 21 Thunder SG Kevin Porter, USC
No. 22 Celtics G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 23 Blazers PG Tre Jones, Duke
No. 24 Cavs (via Rockets) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
No. 25 Sixers F Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
No. 26 Pacers C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Cameron Johnson, UNC
No. 28 Warriors SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) G Jaylen Nowell, Washington
No. 30 Bucks F Chuma Okeke, Arizona

 

