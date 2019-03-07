Nuggets Rookie Michael Porter Jr.’s Dad Sends Markelle Fultz Love

Across the NBA, many young players who enter the league together have links going back to their earlier playing days. Whether it’s college basketball, high school, travel hoops, or anything else, many of the top names have spent some amount of time on the court either together or against each other. Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. and Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz are an example of that situation.

Porter and Fultz had games against each other previously and also spent time playing for the same team. The two obviously know each other fairly well, or at least that’s how it seems on the surface. While Fultz is expected to be out for the remainder of the year as he rehabs a shoulder injury, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard took to Twitter to post a message. And among those to respond to it was Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., who sent some love back his way.

Much love to you and your family! Praying the best for you Kelle! Can’t wait to see you fully healthy again bro! 💪🏽🙏🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/fWWaA8xeJ9 — Michael Porter, Sr. (@coachporter8) March 6, 2019

The Magic acquired Fultz prior to the NBA trade deadline from the Sixers, who had seen the former No. 1 pick battle ups and downs. After struggling with his jump shot through his rookie year, Fultz spent the offseason training with NBA player development specialist Drew Hanlen, but was unable to take major steps forward early in the year.

Markelle Fultz Diagnosed With Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

After beginning the year as a starter for the Sixers, Fultz shot just 41.9 percent from the field while averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 19 games. Something still didn’t appear to be right with the young guard, so he chose to sit out and see a few specialists at that point.

Not long after that point, ESPN’s Adrian Wojarnowski reported that Fultz had been diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which was revealed by his agent. The diagnosis showed an issue that was “severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

Clarification: “…thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball. TOS is treatable by physical therapy.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2018

Fultz didn’t play for the Sixers again after that point and was traded to Orlando in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected first-round pick and a second-rounder. He’s continued his rehab with the Magic but it seems he will not debut for the team during the 2018-19 season.

Markelle Fultz and Michael Porter Jr. History

The two young players both spent time at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp, as Courtside Films detailed. The website offered some highlights of Fultz and Porter playing against each other at the camp.

Beyond that, the Nuggets forward and Magic guard played together while representing Team USA, and even had a few nice moments. As seen below, Fultz linked up with Porter on an alley-oop while facing Canada before they entered their NBA days.

The Nuggets young forward has yet to make his debut this season, and his status for a return remains up in the air. As of this moment, there’s no set timeline for Porter to return after undergoing back surgery previously.

READ NEXT: Lakers News: Analyst Says ‘Something Is Not Right’ With LeBron James