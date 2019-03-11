Odell Beckham Jr. 49ers Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings

The New York Giants are in the midst of “trade discussions” surrounding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., reports Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Although Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million extension with the Giants last year, Howe reported he “remains on the market.”

This had led to various speculations on which teams want to, let alone are able to trade for the 26-year old. Jesse La Canfora of CBS Sports suggested a week ago that, ““CLEVELAND, OAKLAND and SAN FRANCISCO are the teams I’ve heard most connected to Odell Beckham Jr.”

“CLEVELAND, OAKLAND and SAN FRANCISCO are the teams I’ve heard most connected to Odell Beckham Jr.”@JasonLaCanfora gives @AdamSchein his perspective on the OBJ rumors making the rounds on social media today. #T2S pic.twitter.com/G2cBGP2SGy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 6, 2019

Oakland is presumably out of the running after acquiring Antonio Brown over the weekend. As for the Browns, that speculation has died down, since the rumored trade in question ended up being a swap for guard Kevin Zietler and edge rusher Olivier Vernon.

With that said, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman tried to temper rumors by stating:

“We didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him. I know that’s all over the place right now, but we didn’t sign him to trade him,” Gettleman said without being asked. “That’s all I need to say about that.”

La Canfora challenged this assertion by saying the Giants “are not averse to a Beckham trade—even despite the massive hit they would incur—and that coach Pat Shurmur has been at wits end on how to manage him.”

New York would incur $16 million in dead cap space if they jettisoned Beckham to another team. They would also lose their undisputed No. 1 receiver that amassed 390 catches for 5,476 yards (14 YPC) and 44 touchdowns over 5 seasons.

The Giants are asking for a lot for Beckham. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported back in March 2018 that the franchise would want 2 first-round picks in any trade. Forbes’ Vincent Franks stated that New York is looking to possibly pair Beckham with swapped first-round picks.

Regardless, the Giants are in desperate need of adding a franchise quarterback after passing up on multiple options for eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, running back Saquon Barkley, in the 2018 NFL Draft. The idea would be to team Barkley up with (Ohio State QB) Haskins and have their backfield set for the next five-to-seven seasons — expediting New York’s rebuild in the process… In terms of the parameters of a hypothetical trade between the Giants and 49ers, market value will determine the moving parts. An argument could be made that either New York or San Francisco would have to add some draft capital in order for a deal to be seen as fair.

The 49ers hold the No. 2 pick in the draft behind the Arizona Cardinals, while the Giants would be looking to trade up from the No. 6 pick.

Latest OBJ to 49er Rumors

First things first, Bleacher Report NFL Insider Matt Miller tweeted Monday morning that, “The #49ers aren’t don’t yet. Spoke to someone this morning who said a trade for @obj is still possible.”

Then, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio insinuated that Beckham could be pulling an Antonio Brown by trying to coerce a trade. His colleague Matt Maiocco insisted that Kyle Shanahan is willing to shell out money for someone like Beckham.

Lastly, heading back to Franks at Forbes, he laid out the following scenario:

With north of $70 million to spend under the cap, San Francisco could take on Beckham’s contract without much of an issue. Though, GM John Lynch and Co. would probably push back against the idea of moving either their second or third-round pick in the draft. As it is, San Francisco only has six selections come April. Realistically, the team would be looking to add another mid rounder or two in a trade down — even if that includes picking up OBJ in the process.

San Francisco clearly possesses the money, draft assets and desire to go for it with Beckham. Only time will tell if both teams pull the trigger.