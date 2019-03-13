Odell Beckham Browns: OBJ Traded for Jabrill Peppers & Picks

Odell Beckham Jr. has been traded to the Cleveland Browns for Jabrill Peppers and a package of picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It marks the second blockbuster NFL trade involving a Pro Bowl wide receiver in the last week.

“Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns’ second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr.,” Schefter tweeted.

Rumors emerged earlier in the day noting the Browns were listening to offers, but Beckham has been linked to trades for more than a year. Beckham’s name was mentioned constantly last offseason in trade rumors, but the Giants opted to keep the star receiver.

“On NFL Live, Schefter said he doesn’t think #Giants are “looking to deal” Odell Beckham, but they are listening to offers. “They don’t seem inclined to move him, but we’ll see if that changes as the draft approaches,” NFL analyst Evan Silva tweeted earlier today.

Beckham is set to make $16.75 million for the Browns next season on the first year of a five-year, $90 million contract, per Spotrac. Beckham has an opt-out clause prior to the 2021 season.

Beckham Recently Made an Instagram Post About “Livin’ in Every Single Moment”

Beckham has been mostly silent about the trade rumors but did make a bit of cryptic Instagram post last week noting he was not going to worry about his future.

“Often times in my life I found myself worryin about tomorrow or my future instead of livin in every single moment. So, I just wanna take a moment to thank God for where I’m at Today because tomorrow’s never promised. I’m just grateful for the opportunity he’s given me so far and even more thankful for whereever he’s takin me! I’m followin your lead… LUV 👆🏾✊🏾#StayTuned,” Beckham posted five days before the trade.

OBJ Could Receive a “Contract Upgrade” as Part of the Browns Deal

Antonio Brown received a contract upgrade when he was traded to the #Raiders. The expectation is that Odell Beckham Jr will want one, as well. Some issues to work out for Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

What we know is that Beckham is headed to the Browns to play with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, but there are still more details to be worked out. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham could see a contract upgrade as part of the trade.

“Antonio Brown received a contract upgrade when he was traded to the #Raiders. The expectation is that Odell Beckham Jr will want one, as well. Some issues to work out for Cleveland,” Rapoport tweeted.

There was mutual interest between the Browns and Beckham. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Landry told Beckham how much the Browns wanted him.

“Just got off the phone w/ OBJ. Odell Beckham told me after he & I discussed what I heard about #Browns trade talk that Jarvis Landry called him & said t/ GM & the HC want you bad. Next thing you know, OBJ said Dave Gettleman called him and said ‘I am trading you to the #Browns,'” Anderson tweeted.