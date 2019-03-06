Oklahoma Bracketology: Updated NCAA Tournament Chances for Sooners

It’s mere weeks away from the start of the NCAA Tournament. That means talk is intensifying on who takes up the remaining seeds on the bubble. Oklahoma is a major player in contention for one of these spots.

Led by head coach Lon Kruger, the Sooners enter tonight’s home contest with No. 13 Kansas (9 p.m. EST, ESPN2) with an 18-11 record, but a 6-10 mark in the Big XII. An upset over the Jayhawks in Norman would be just what the doctor ordered to clinch a tournament bid. It was also provided some revenge for a 70-63 loss in Lawrence the day after New Year’s.

During Kruger’s 8-year tenure, Oklahoma has made the tournament 6 times. This included an opening round exit last year, as the 10th-seeded Sooners dropped an 83-78 decision to Rhode Island.

Let’s take a look at the latest on their bracketology outlook, along with their resume and a few key wins and losses that stand out.

Oklahoma NCAA Tournament Resume

Oklahoma sprinted out to an 11-1 start in non-conference play, earning a No. 23 ranking in the AP Poll. That included a smattering of decent victories over Wofford and Florida. Wins over major conference teams in Creighton, Southern Cal and Northwestern boost their strength of schedule, as all rank in the top-100 of the NET.

The problem is in the Big XII, as the Sooners absorbed a 5-game losing streak in late January and February. Their best in-conference win is either the sweep over TCU or over rival Texas. Both are also bubble teams, so the Sooners would hold the edge in a head-to-head discussion by the selection committee.

The only truly bad loss was at West Virginia on Feb. 2. The Mountaineers are 11-18 and rank No. 116 in the NET. As far as the losing conference record, that hasn’t been that big of an issue according to the Washington Post.

Oklahoma Bracketology Breakdown

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi places Oklahoma at the No. 10 seed in the East Regional in his latest Bracketology. This would send the Sooners to the Des Moines pod for an opening round matchup with Louisville. A win would likely send them to face Michigan State (should the Spartans survive Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago).

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports pegs them with a No. 10 seed out of the Midwest. If they take pull off a mild upset against projected No. 7 seed VCU, the Sooners would face the winner of North Carolina-Colgate in Jacksonville (Fla.).

Bracket Matrix aggregates 108 prognostications from across the internet. Oklahoma averages out to a 9.34, which puts them between a 9 and a 10-seed.

Palm has the Sooners as one of his bubble teams in action on Tuesday, saying they need a little bit more to shine up the resume.

Oklahoma has won three out of its last four, but has a tough end-of-season schedule, beginning with the Jayhawks, who are still trying to stay in the conference championship race. The Sooners’ best win this season is Wofford, so it would be good to improve on that.

If they fall tonight against Kansas, the last chance for a big regular-season win would be at No. 18 Kansas State. Plenty of opportunities to clinch, but will the Sooners take advantage?