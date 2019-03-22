WATCH: Oregon’s Kenny Wooten Throws Down Monster Dunk After Huge Block

With the score tied at 25-25 after a slow first half, the Oregon Ducks desperately needed another player to help step up and give star Payton Pritchard some help. Kenny Wooten more than answered the call and was seemingly everywhere on the court to start the second half.

This resulted in a sequence that showcased Wooten’s raw athleticism and potential on both ends of the court.

Watch Oregon’s Kenny Wooten Throwing Down a Monster Dunk After A Crazy Block

Kenny Wooten I love you pic.twitter.com/aQv5SBuInQ — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) March 22, 2019

After skying up for a ridiculous block, Wooten got back down the court and threw down a monster alley-oop. The play would be one of many for Kenny Wooten as he would go on to power the Oregon offense down the stretch.

Showing off his strength and athleticism, Wooten racked up numerous highlight-reel blocks and dunks, living above the rim for the majority of his work.

Oregon would go on to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers and move on to the round of 32 where they get to face the Cinderella UC Irvine Anteaters. Wooten would finish the game with nine points and six rebounds to go with four blocks in a very efficient outing. Wooten has the rare ability to offer a major impact on the game without ever really needing the ball in his hands, allowing primary ballhandler, Payton Pritchard, to do his thing on offense with the knowledge that he has a reliable safety valve above the rim.

Kenny Wooten Highlights

One of college basketball’s most athletic talents, Wooten came into Oregon as a very raw, but incredibly athletic three-star recruit. Looking to fill the void left by Jordan Bell, the Ducks utilized Wooten in an extremely similar manner given their comparable skill sets and he has shined in his first two years at Oregon.

Kenny Wooten with perhaps the best sequence of elite athleticism we've seen in the Pac-12 this season. pic.twitter.com/bT0Y6YQDjU — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) February 7, 2019

A prolific shot-blocker from the jump, Wooten and the Ducks as a whole struggled with inconsistency to start the year, but he has shown to be an increasingly impactful force as the Ducks have moved on to postseason play. Wooten has a flair for the dramatic and seemingly steps up big whenever the Ducks need him most.

Expected to go in the mid-second round of the 2020 NBA draft, Wooten has the ability to play his way up the draft boards with big performances in the tournament heading into next season. Don’t be shocked to see him wind up as a first-round pick when things are all said and done.