Oregon vs. Washington State Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Oregon Ducks clash with the Washington State Cougars in what should be an entertaining Pac-12 contest on Wednesday night. The Ducks are 8-8 in conference play, tied for sixth place while the Cougars are in 11th place with a poor 4-12 record.

Wednesday, March 6 at 11:00 PM ET

Friel Court

Coverage: FS1

Oregon Ducks (-7 at -105) vs. Washington State Cougars

Over/Under: 142.5

Recent Takeaways

The Ducks held Arizona to 47 points, thanks in part to the Block Party! pic.twitter.com/VmEHZwwnGS — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) March 5, 2019

Oregon is coming off back-to-back home wins against Arizona State and Arizona but they’ve lost their last four road games and their poor 3-7 record away from Matthew Knight Arena is why they will likely miss the NCAA Tournament.

An extraordinary defense that allows just 64.4 points per game (27th in the nation) paces Oregon and they held Arizona to just 15-for-48 shooting (31.3 percent) and forced 15 turnovers in a 73-47 victory last Saturday.

Freshman Louis King led the Ducks with 14 points and Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson added 12 points each. Pritchard can be a difference-maker in this game, he’s attempted 156 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent and he’s 6-for-16 over his last three games.

Washington State also struggles on the road, going 2-8 but they play much better at home (9-5). Still, they’ve lost three straight games and four of their last five, including last Saturday’s 76-69 road setback against California.

The Cougars limited the Golden Bears to just 4-for-14 from 3-point range (28.6 percent) but they committed 20 turnovers and shot just 6-for-12 from the free-throw line. CJ Elleby finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Robert Franks added 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Oregon vs. Washington State Trends and Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are:

1-5 ATS in their last six Wednesday games

0-4 ATS in their last four road games

0-4 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a winning home record

The Washington State Cougars are:

No key trends

Washington State has to take better care of the ball and make their free-throws, they won’t keep up with Oregon if they turn the ball over 20 times again or miss six shots from the charity stripe.

Oregon needs Pritchard to be effective from beyond the arc, Washington State did a good job defending the 3-point line against California and in the first meeting against Oregon, a 78-58 road loss on January 27, when Pritchard scored just five points on 1 of 7 from distance. Not letting Pritchard beat them from 3-point range is a must for Washington State.

The Cougars are a better team at home and while the Ducks have a solid defense, they allow 3.3 points per game more on the road. I like Washington State and the points tonight.

Pick: Washington State +7

