Oshae Brissett NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks & Projections

Despite coming into the 2018-2019 NCAA basketball season viewed as a possible first-round NBA Draft pick, Oshae Brissett has seen himself fall out of the latest mock drafts and looks to be gearing up for the NBA draft class of 2020. Brissett is a natural athlete gifted with an extremely high motor that he uses to his advantage in getting to the basket and grabbing rebounds.

Brissett led the Orange with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double!

Oshea Brissett Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

While off and on viewed as a possible first-round prospect due to his size and natural athleticism, Brissett has struggled mightily with his shot this season and has seen his three-point percentage fall well below 30% on the season. Especially in the modern NBA, wings who can consistently knock down the deep ball and play staunch defense are highly sought after.

Speaking of defense, while Brissett possesses the physical tools in order to excel on that end of the ball, we truly don’t know how he would look at the NBA level as he plays in Syracuse’s notorious 2-3 zone.

Currently, Brissett has fallen out of every major 2019 NBA mock draft and instead finds himself popping up in the potential 2020 draft class. NBAdraft.net’s 2020 mock draft has Brissett going 56th overall to the Boston Celtics, a far fall from his former first-round potential. However, NBA Draft Room has him falling even further and going 60th overall (Mr. Irrelevant). by leaving college in 2020, he will be significantly older than most other prospects and thus will need to have an extremely strong 2019-2020 season at Syracuse in order to possibly work his way back into the first round.

Oshea Brissett NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

As a high motor and fluidly athletic wing who lacks shooting, Oshae Brissett’s game reminds me quite a bit of Evan Turner. While Brissett undoubtedly has a higher ceiling and should (hopefully) find himself shooting better than Turner’s career 29.4% clip from deep, the two otherwise look to have a relatively similar game.

Turner possesses very solid size at the wing and is adept at attacking the basket and grabbing rebounds, something that Brissett thrives on. Arguably the biggest noticeable difference between the two is that Brissett is much more adept at finishing through contact and does not shy away from drawing the foul and getting to the line. At Turner’s peak, he reached the line just over four times per game as the primary scoring option with the 76ers. Compare that to Brissett who got to the line six times per game last season and gets to the line four and a half times per game this year (in considerably shorter minutes compared to the NBA).

With the NBA evolving beyond the three-point line, Turner, lacking a deep ball, has worked to limit his role offensively and instead play within the offense (as opposed to trying to take over the game and put up inefficient shots). Players like Turner and Brissett will never be knockdown shooters from deep, but with uncoachable plus athleticism and a high motor, they can without a doubt contribute some quality minutes from the bench unit or as the occasional spot starter.