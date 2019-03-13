Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores [Updated]

The 2019 Pac-12 Tournament has the potential to feature a few surprises and plenty of talent spread across teams capable of pulling off upsets. Teams are making their push for the 2019 NCAA Tournament and the bulk of them have work left to do in order to be in the mix to go dancing. Coming out of the regular season, the headliner was the Washington Huskies, who posted an impressive 15-3 record in conference play.

Names such as Washington guard Jaylen Nowell, USC’s Bennie Boatwright, Washington State’s Robert Franks and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle are among the many to watch. While multiple players stand out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see an underdog team emerge and take the Pac-12 title this season. After all, of the Huskies’ three conference losses, they came against No. 2 seed Arizona State, No. 6 Oregon and No. 12 California.

There’s quite a bit of uncertainty about the NCAA tournament outlook for Pac-12 teams, and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has just two teams from the conference heading to the dance. This includes Washington projected as a No. 8 seed and Arizona State as a No. 10. Lunardi does currently have the Sun Devils listed as one of the last four teams avoiding a play-in game as well.

This means for the likes of Utah, Oregon State, Colorado and Oregon, the tournament results will be crucial to their chances. We’re going to keep a running tab of the tournament by updating the scores, schedule and overall bracket as the days roll on. Let’s dive into it with the full schedule first.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule & Scores 2019

Here is a look at the Pac-12 tournament schedule which will be updated as results come in. All TV information is courtesy of Pac-12.com.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 – Game 1 8 USC 78 vs. 9 Arizona 65 F 3 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 2 5 Colorado 56 vs. 12 California 51 F 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 3 7 UCLA 79 vs. 10 Stanford 72 F 9 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 4 6 Oregon vs. 11 Washington State 11:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 5 1 Washington vs. 8 USC 3 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 6 4 Oregon State vs. 5 Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 7 2 Arizona State vs. 7 UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 8 3 Utah vs. Game 4 Winner 11:30 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 – Game 9 Game 5 vs. Game 6 Winners 9 p.m. Pac-12 Network Fri., March 15 – Game 10 Game 7 vs. Game 8 Winners 11:30 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 16 – Game 11 Game 9 vs. Game 10 Winners 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a rundown of the Pac-12 tournament schedule based on the final standings, including the outcome of tiebreakers and each team’s path to the championship.

*Note: Bracket will be updated at the mid-way point or end of each day’s action.