Parris Campbell NFL Draft Projection: Mock Drafts & Stock of Ohio State WR

The Ohio State Buckeyes have provided a number of talented NFL draft prospects at the wide receiver position. And this year is no different, as Parris Campbell has put together an impressive collegiate career and is likely to hear his name called fairly early in the 2019 NFL Draft. After playing a big role in Ohio State’s 2018 success, there’s hype building around Campbell quickly.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver’s career didn’t explode right out of the gate, as he was a redshirt in 2014, then played just four games in 2015 without recording a single catch. It wasn’t until Campbell’s junior year in 2017 that he really began grabbing attention when he caught 40 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell’s encore performance this season jumped out in a big way, as he took strides forward and put himself completely on the draft radar. After wrapping up his senior season, the Buckeyes receiver had racked up 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games.

We’re going to take a deeper dive into the Ohio State standout’s current draft stock and projections ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Parris Campbell’s 2019 NFL Draft Stock

Campbell made waves at the NFL Scouting Combine with his 40-yard dash time, as he posted a superb 4.32-second mark, as seen below via the NFL’s official twitter.

There are quite a few people who have Campbell ranked as a top wide receiver in the 2019 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed him as the No. 5 player at his position on the most recent big board. This left him behind the likes of Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, two Ole Miss wideouts in D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, as well as Colorado State’s Preston Williams.

Going one step further, Walter Football is high on the former Buckeyes receiver, as Campbell is currently ranked No. 3, behind only the two Ole Miss wideouts. He’s currently ahead of Brown and projects to come off the board in one of the early rounds.

On the other side of the argument, The Draft Network’s Jon Ledyard pegged Campbell as the No. 158 overall player on his latest big board, behind a whopping 27 other receivers. He wasn’t the only member of the site to have Campbell rated low, as Trevor Sikkema’s big board has the Ohio State pass-catcher at No. 122.

Parris Campbell’s NFL Draft Projections

The hype behind Campbell has been interesting to watch, but it seems he’s projected to come off the board around the first or second round, a range Walter Football provided. Going along with this range, the recent mock draft from DraftSite.com has the former Buckeyes receiver pegged in the second round. They have him going to the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 58.

But as noted above, we’ve seen that not everyone is as high on Campbell as others are. On the mock draft subject, Draft Tek didn’t have the Ohio State receiver coming off the board until the fourth round at No. 131 to the Buffalo Bills.

