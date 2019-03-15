Phil Mickelson College Scandal: Golfer Denies Kids Involvement

Phil Mickelson admitted to using the tutoring services of Rick Singer but denied his family committed any wrongdoing in an attempt to get his kids into college. USA Today called Singer the “author of a multi-million dollar scheme to cheat on admissions tests and bribe college coaches.” Mickelson released a statement during THE PLAYERS Championship detailing how they used Singer and emphatically denying their knowledge of the scheme.

“Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere,” Mickelson tweeted.

Mickelson and his wife, Amy Mickelson, have three kids: Amanda, Sophia and Evan. The couple’s oldest daughter, Amanda, is attending Brown University.

Mickelson Used Rick Singer’s Services for All 3 of His Kids

According to Golf Channel, Mickelson used Singer’s company, Edge College & Career Network, for all three of their kids.

Mickelson and his wife, Amy, have used the services of Edge College & Career Network, also known as The Key, and its CEO, William “Rick” Singer, in the college search process for all three of their children. This week Singer was arrested and plead guilty to four federal charges tied to a scheme in which his company would bribe university officials and sometimes create fraudulent athletic profiles to help certain applicants gain access to highly sought-after schools. Singer now faces up to 65 years in prison.

Mickelson noted the family used the company to help them through the “confusing” college process.

“He was highly recommended by numerous friends that checked out, so we ended up using him,” Mickelson told Golf Channel. “Where he and his company were helpful was helping our kids, who have such different personalities, to find the best place for them. And then knowing going in what you need to do academically, score-wise, to be able to get there.”

Mickelson Noted Schools Are “Fighting” for His Children to Attend Their College

Mickelson implied that his children were not in danger of being admitted to the college of their choice. The golfer noted that schools are “fighting to get them.”

“Our kids … schools are like fighting to get them,” Mickelson explained to ESPN. “I say that as a proud dad. But their grades, their outside activities, their worldly views on things, have colleges recruiting them. We weren’t even aware, really.”



Mickelson Skipped the 2017 U.S. Open to Attend His Daughter’s High School Graduation

Back in 2017, Mickelson made headlines by skipping the U.S. Open in order to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Mickelson noted that he did not want to miss out on being with his family, despite the magnitude of the tournament.

“Obviously it’s a tournament that I want to win the most, and the only way to win is if you play and have a chance,” Mickelson said, per USA Today. “But this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don’t want to miss. I’ll be really glad that I was there and present.”