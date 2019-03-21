Pistons vs. Suns Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Detroit Pistons look to get back on track when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Both teams are heading in opposite directions but there will be plenty of talent on the court, so this should be an entertaining contest.

Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Detroit Pistons (-7.5 at -110) vs. Phoenix Suns

Over/Under: 218.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Last game:

Pistons 119, Cavaliers 126 on Monday

Top performers:

Wayne Ellington: 25 points (7-for-13 from 3-point range)

Andre Drummond: 21 points, 21 rebounds, five assists (33 games of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds)

Reggie Jackson: 15 points, four assists

Key stats:

Pistons outrebounded Cavs 47-36

Pistons went 18-for-44 from beyond the arc (40.9 percent)

Fast break points: Pistons 8, Cavaliers 18

Points in paint: Pistons, 44, Cavaliers 52

Last game: Bulls 116, Suns 101 on Monday

Top performers:

Deandre Ayton: 25 points, 12 rebounds

Devin Booker: 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists

Key stats:

Suns went 7-for-26 from 3-point range (26.9 percent)

Suns went 16-for-26 from the free-throw line (61.5 percent)

X-Factor

Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t play against the Bulls because of a thumb injury and he will also miss this game. Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32.6 minutes over nine games in March and with him out the Suns need Josh Jackson to have a big game.

Jackson had 18 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes against the Bulls and the Suns won’t be competitive in this game unless he’s productive.

Pistons vs. Suns Trends and Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are:

1-4 ATS in their last five games after allowing more than 125 points in their previous game

The Phoenix Suns are:

7-1 ATS in their last eight games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

7-1 ATS in their last eight games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

7-2 ATS in their last nine games overall

6-2 ATS in their last eight games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

5-0 ATS in their last five games following a straight up loss

The Pistons are clearly the better team, they’re just a half-game over the Nets for the No. 6 seed in the East, which means that this game means a lot to them and they beat the Suns 118-107 in the first meeting on November 25, forcing 17 turnovers and limiting Phoenix to just 8-for-25 from beyond the arc (32.0 percent).

If the Suns want to win this game, Deandre Ayton has to have a monster night, going up against Andre Drummond and Devin Booker has to be at his best. The Suns also need to shoot better from beyond the arc and limit turnovers.

Blake Griffin will be back for the Pistons and they will look to erase the memory of the awful loss in Cleveland but I like this young, talented Suns team to put up a fight at home and keep the game close, even without Kelly Oubre Jr.

Pick: Suns +7.5

