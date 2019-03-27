PJ Washington Posts Video With Cast Off, John Calipari Responds

Either Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari is trolling everyone incredibly hard, or PJ Washington is trending towards playing in the Sweet 16 against the Houston Cougars. On Wednesday afternoon, Washington posted a video his feet (in basketball shoes) after he had the cast removed.

Even beyond that, the video showed Washington walking around on his foot and seemed to be doing fine. After that came to light, Calipari was quick to send a two-word response that will surely send Kentucky fans into a frenzy.

Washington has missed the team’s first two games of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, victories over Abilene Christian and Wofford. The hope remains that he’ll be able to suit up for Friday night’s game against Houston, but there’s been no official word yet.

Kentucky’s Two Wins Without PJ Washington

After Washington apparently suffered the foot injury, which has been labeled as a sprain, it meant a few other names would have to step up in his absence. Fortunately, they did just that and started the tournament with a dominant victory over Abilene Christian by a score of 79-44.

Reid Travis was big in that win, totaling 18 points with nine rebounds while EJ Montgomery totaled three points but pulled down 11 rebounds. Keldon Johnson led the way with 25 points and six rebounds while making sure Kentucky hit the ground running to start tournament play.

The second-round matchup with Wofford wasn’t quite as easy, but they held off the Terriers to advance with a 62-56 victory. Travis had another strong game, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds while Ashton Hagans totaled 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in a well-rounded effort.

PJ Washington’s Strong Season Earns Wooden Award Love

When the 2019 Wooden Award Finalists were revealed, the Kentucky star had made the shortlist of players, finding his name alongside the nation’s top players. When the award was cut down to 15 players, Washington was listed on the final ballot as one of two SEC players, joined by Tennessee’s Grant Williams.

Here’s a look at the full list (in alphabetical order):

RJ Barrett, Duke

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Markus Howard, Marquette

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Ja Morant, Murray State

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

READ NEXT: PJ Washington Injury: Analyst Hints Star Returns in Sweet 16

Follow all of Heavy’s Kentucky basketball coverage here