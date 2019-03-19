PJ Washington Injury Rumors: Latest Roster Outlook for Kentucky

Rumors have been swirling about the health of star Kentucky forward PJ Washington just days before the Wildcats start the NCAA Tournament Thursday. His father and the Kentucky athletic department confirmed that the sophomore is in a walking boot “for precautionary reasons.” The original report was made by the Courier Journal.

“Any other updates we will have on-site tomorrow in Jacksonville,” the elder Washington told the Courier Journal’s Jon Hale in the original report.

As SB Nation’s Sea of Blue speculates, Washington likely hurt his foot against Tennessee in Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinal. The Volunteers won 82-78, eventually bowing out to Auburn in the title game.

It’s unclear exactly when Washington suffered the injury that has led to him being in a walking boot, but basketball players wearing a walking boot doesn’t always mean it’s a serious issue. With the NCAA Tournament about to begin, Washington may have a sore foot that UK is just making sure heals and doesn’t get worse as Kentucky looks to make a deep tournament run. More than likely, Washington hurt his foot against Tennessee last Saturday, though there was never a point where he seemed to be favoring his foot during the 82-78 loss. He actually had a big dunk in the final minute to put Kentucky ahead by 1 briefly.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pounder leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per game, while also canning just under 42 percent of his triples. He adds 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists a contest.

He likely won’t be needed for the Wildcats to dispatch Southland Conference champion Abilene Christian on Thursday (7:10 p.m. EST, CBS) in Jacksonville. Just in case he sits, though, let’s take a look at the potential lineup changes than head coach John Calipari can make.

Kentucky Potential Lineup vs. Abilene Christian and Beyond

Calipari possibly telegraphed the news on his Monday call-in show. He talked about wanting, even needing 7-foot sophomore Nick Richards to play to make a deep run.

“We had Nick and EJ (Montgomery) in together,” Calipari stated. “I said let’s put these two together and let’s play like this.”

Richards is a frequent topic of discussion for the Wildcats’ head coach. More to the point, Richards’ improvement is the subject mentioned (per the Courier Journal).

“If we’re going to do something special, it’ll be with Nick,” said UK coach John Calipari earlier this season, responding to a question about another Kentucky player. It’s nothing new. Seldom a media appearance has gone this season by without Calipari challenging his 7-foot sophomore. Behind the scenes, it’s “all that time,” Richards said.

Richards is a former 5-star and McDonald’s All-American but has not hit a stride in Lexington. He has only averaged 4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. In fact, he has only notched double-digits in just 2 games (Vanderbilt and Winthrop).

Calipari started making these comments back in January and February, which is the same time power forward Reid Travis missed a few games. With Washington potentially sitting, as well, the talk is heating up again.

The other option is Montgomery, also a former 5-star. At 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, he puts up similar numbers to Richards (4 points and 4 boards a game).

If neither steps up, this would put the onus on Travis, a transfer from Stanford who averages 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. He is a bull at 6-foot-8, 238 pounds.

Kentucky has had reserves step up in tournaments before. In 2014, Marcus Lee notched a double-double to help beat Michigan in the Elite 8. If Washington has to miss this weekend, Calipari may have to summon that production once again out of Richards and/or Montgomery.