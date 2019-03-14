Raptors Roster & Starting Lineup Without Serge Ibaka vs. Lakers

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka will miss tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers as he will start serving the 3-game suspension he received for Monday’s fight with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss.

The players were jockeying for inside positioning, late in the third quarter of Toronto’s 126-101 loss in Cleveland, when Ibaka fell to the floor after a missed pass right and Chriss walked past him and appeared to say something. Ibaka then stood up and grabbed Chriss by the throat to start the exchange. Ibaka and Chriss were tossed immediately.

Serge Ibaka has been suspended three games without pay and Marquese Chriss has been suspended one game without pay for their involvement in a fight during last night's game.pic.twitter.com/IMQB4DACrH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2019

The NBA’s release cited Ibaka’s previous history of in-game fighting for the lengthier ban:

Ibaka’s suspension was based on his instigation of the physical altercation, throwing a punch at Chriss, and his prior history of fighting during NBA games. Chriss’s suspension was based on throwing a punch at Ibaka.

Ibaka was suspended for an altercation with James Johnson of the Heat last season and in 2017 for a fight with Robin Lopez of the Bulls. Those two suspensions were for a single game.

“Serge Ibaka always fighting. We can’t take him nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/kSlSwIEw6P — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) March 12, 2019

Serge Ibaka is eligible to return on March 20 for the first game of a home-and-home against the Thunder. The 29-year-old will also miss the games against the Pistons and Knicks.

Raptors Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Lakers

*Notates expected starter

C: Marc Gasol*, Chris Boucher

PF: Pascal Siakam*, Malcolm Miller

SF: Kawhi Leonard*, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell

SG: Danny Green*, Patrick McCaw

PG: Kyle Lowry*, Jeremy Lin

Ibaka’s suspension gives a big opportunity to Marc Gasol, pushing him into the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s home contest against the Lakers.

Gasol is still settling into his new surroundings and he’s shown flashes of the ways he impacts both ends of the floor. The adaptation process has to be sped up because of the increased floor time and responsibility that Gasol will have over the next week.

Marc Gasol averaged 15.7 points in 33.7 minutes over 53 games with the Grizzlies, compared to 8.9 points in 22.8 minutes over 12 games (five starts) with the Raptors.

With Ibaka out, Chris Boucher is also expected to get extended minutes as Gasol’s backup center and Pascal Siakam could see time at center as well.

READ NEXT: Source: Warriors’ Kevin Durant Had Secret Meeting With Knicks In January