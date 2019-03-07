Redskins QB Depth Chart: Outlook After Case Keenum Trade

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos are working out a trade to send Case Keenum to the nation’s capital. Rapoport tweeted that there are, “issues to work out, but both sides are motivated to make this happen.”

This report was also confirmed by ESPN studio host Dianna Russini.

I can confirm Broncos are working on a trade with Washington…Case Keenum to the Redskins, first reported by @RapSheet — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2019

Broncos president John Elway traded for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco back in mid-February, sparking speculation of what he would do with Keenum. The former Houston Cougar signed a 2-year, $36 million contract with Denver back in 2018, and was set to cost the Broncos $21 million in cap next fall.

The Redskins acquired Alex Smith from Kansas City last offseason, but recent injury reports suggest that Washington needs some more blood in its quarterback room.

UPDATE: Confirmed.

Broncos have trade parameters with Washington for QB Case Keenum: Broncos get WAS 6th in 2020, WAS gets Broncos 7th in '20, per source. Keenum's contract reworked. Broncos pay him $500K restructure bonus and pay $3.5 million of his $7M salary. Washington pays $3.5 mi. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 7, 2019

Here’s what the Redskins quarterback depth chart looks like now:

1A. Case Keenum

Keenum is a 31-year old quarterback that is coming off a pair of productive seasons. As the Vikings starter in 2017, he completed over 67 percent of his passes for 3547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

He also led Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game after his Hail Mary pass to Stefon Diggs beat the New Orleans Saints 29-24 at the last second.

The Vikings ousted Keenum in 2018 for former Redskins signal-caller Kirk Cousins. The transaction led Keenum to Denver, where he put up a decent stat line of 3,890 yards and 18 scores. However, he also added 15 picks.

A 6-10 campaign led Elway and management to fire head coach Vance Joseph and invigorate the roster with the addition of Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP in 2012.

Peter Halley of NBC Sports says Washington shouldn’t make this move, saying the investment in Keenum is only boosted by his “one good season in 2017”

Keenum’s 2017 campaign with the Vikings is like the one exam you aced in a college course, a test you did so well on that it’s enough to keep your grade afloat even though you struggled on every other assignment in the class. In that year, the veteran posted by far his best touchdown total, yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating and QBR. However, every other part of his career suggests he’s a fringe starter, or very good backup.

1B. Alex Smith

This is a quarterback competition only if Smith will be ready to go in 2019. The trade for Keenum suggests that Washington is looking for insurance.

As Adam Schefter reports, this rehab process will be lengthy.

“Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture,” Schefter tweeted, “meaning the bone broke through his skin, per source. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg – defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return.”

During his time last season, he accumulated 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

2. Colt McCoy

The former Texas Longhorn and Heisman finalist was made a career as a backup and spot starter. The most playing time he’s seen was in 2011 with the Cleveland Browns. He started 13 games and connected on over 57 percent of his throws for 2,733 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He lost 2 starts last year, as he recorded 378 yards, 3 scores and 3 picks on the season. Keenum may be a fringe starter in the NFL, as Halley describes him, but he’s put up more productive seasons even in part-time action.

3. Mark Sanchez



Sanchez hasn’t thrown a touchdown since 2015, as he’s tossed 5 picks in 2 seasons since.