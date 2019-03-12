Russell Westbrook Explains Incident, Reveals Comments by Jazz Fan

During the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz game tonight, Russell Westbrook got into a bit of a verbal altercation with a Utah Jazz fan while on the bench. Despite the Thunder winning handily and a near triple-double from Westbrook, his altercation stole the show. In the heated NSFW exchange, Westbrook threatened the fan and his wife after the spectator reportedly crossed the line and made things personal for Westbrook:
Video Contains NSFW Language
The incident made basketball headlines and Westbrook inevitably had to deal with questions from reporters during his post-game interviews.
Westbrook’s Clarification On the Incident
Andy Larsen offered the transcribed version below:
Other Notable Player – Fan Altercations
Malice At the Palace
No list of player-fan altercations would be complete without the legendary Malice at the Palace. Following a hard foul at the basket on Ben Wallace and a benches-clearing brawl, a rogue beer rained down on Ron Artest, who happened to be laying on the scorers’ table in an attempt to cool down. The rest, as they say, is history.
Steven Adams Challenges Fan to Fight
Count Steven Adams among the men in the NBA I would least like to find myself on the wrong side of. Known as the NBA’s gentle giant, Adams most frequently plays the role of peacekeeper and repeatedly manhandles NBA players in order to keep them from fighting. On this recent occasion, one fan found himself on the wrong side of Steven Adams’ wrath.
Russell Westbrook Pushes Fan and Steven Adams Rolls Over for Backup
Westbrook and Adams are no strangers to controversy and in the midst of the post-game festivities on the court, one fan got in the way of Westbrook and got into his face and started yelling. Westbrook gave him a shove away and Adams rolled over to play the role of protector, giving the fan a death stare saying “try me” as he turned around and got out of there before he got hurt.
LeBron James Calls Out Heckler for his Girlfriend Filming Him
One of the generation’s best basketball players, over the years James has morphed into someone comfortable speaking his mind knowing he has the play to back things up. Back in 2017, LeBron got into a less heated altercation where he clapped back at a heckler ripping his hairline (among other things).
Kevin Durant Tells Heckler to “Sit down and shut the – – – – up”
Typically mild-mannered throughout most of his career, Kevin Durant has come out as a vocal opponent of both fans and the media in recent years. After hearing a bit too much from one fan sitting on the baseline, Durant took a moment to give him some advice.
NSFW