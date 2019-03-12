Russell Westbrook Explains Incident, Reveals Comments by Jazz Fan

During the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz game tonight, Russell Westbrook got into a bit of a verbal altercation with a Utah Jazz fan while on the bench. Despite the Thunder winning handily and a near triple-double from Westbrook, his altercation stole the show. In the heated NSFW exchange, Westbrook threatened the fan and his wife after the spectator reportedly crossed the line and made things personal for Westbrook:

Video Contains NSFW Language



The incident made basketball headlines and Westbrook inevitably had to deal with questions from reporters during his post-game interviews.

Westbrook’s Clarification On the Incident

Westbrook confirms the heckling fan said

➖➖➖

“Get down on your knees like you’re used to”. pic.twitter.com/TwUpQVsaoG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2019

Andy Larsen offered the transcribed version below:

Full statement from Russell Westbrook on the interaction with a fan at the game tonight: pic.twitter.com/UzEfmVmEHC — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2019

Other Notable Player – Fan Altercations

Malice At the Palace

No list of player-fan altercations would be complete without the legendary Malice at the Palace. Following a hard foul at the basket on Ben Wallace and a benches-clearing brawl, a rogue beer rained down on Ron Artest, who happened to be laying on the scorers’ table in an attempt to cool down. The rest, as they say, is history.

"Malice at the Palace" was unforgettable. But to understand why it happened, we need to look back at who the Pacers and Pistons were *before* the brawl. This is REWINDER. pic.twitter.com/RRKe0zJ50k — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 12, 2018

Steven Adams not having it from fan (via @upthethunder) pic.twitter.com/9ZMwZFBWcm — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) December 15, 2018

If the NBA wanted to raise its ratings they should let the players fight the fans, I would love to see Adams beat this guy into oblivion 😂pic.twitter.com/nfUQXdw3F2 — Cody Knapek (@Cody_Napek) February 2, 2018

LeBron to heckler: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” More LeBron vs Hecklers: https://t.co/v9MYFqkeMK pic.twitter.com/mESv3D1Fsl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 7, 2017

Count Steven Adams among the men in the NBA I would least like to find myself on the wrong side of. Known as the NBA’s gentle giant, Adams most frequently plays the role of peacekeeper and repeatedly manhandles NBA players in order to keep them from fighting. On this recent occasion, one fan found himself on the wrong side of Steven Adams’ wrath.Westbrook and Adams are no strangers to controversy and in the midst of the post-game festivities on the court, one fan got in the way of Westbrook and got into his face and started yelling. Westbrook gave him a shove away and Adams rolled over to play the role of protector, giving the fan a death stare saying “try me” as he turned around and got out of there before he got hurt.One of the generation’s best basketball players, over the years James has morphed into someone comfortable speaking his mind knowing he has the play to back things up. Back in 2017, LeBron got into a less heated altercation where he clapped back at a heckler ripping his hairline (among other things).Typically mild-mannered throughout most of his career, Kevin Durant has come out as a vocal opponent of both fans and the media in recent years. After hearing a bit too much from one fan sitting on the baseline, Durant took a moment to give him some advice.

NSFW