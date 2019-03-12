Ryan Tannehill to be Released? Latest Rumors for Miami QB

Rumors have been swirling about the potential future destination of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald got the ball rolling by reporting that Miami is “considering choices for replacing” the former first-round pick out of Texas A&M.

If the Dolphins are actually trying to compete hard in 2019 and help you, the fan, believe in general manager Chris Grier and Flores, they need the best signal-caller they can find because, well, the quarterback is important to any team’s success. Everyone else in the AFC East has one they like. And the Dolphins are the only team in the AFC East that doesn’t. So, one would assume, the Dolphins will try to sign the best veteran they can find for the present. And they will try to draft one for the future as well.

Since arriving in South Beach in 2012, Tannehill has never won more than 8 games in a season, sporting just a 42-46 record overall. He’s thrown for over 20,000 career yards, 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

After former head coach Adam Gase was fired after last season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter further reported that Tannehill wouldn’t be back either.

Injuries have sidelined him for the last 3 seasons, including in Miami’s last playoff appearance in 2016. With new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the former Patriots defensive coordinator, the organization seems to be looking in a different, healthier and fresher direction for its next signal-caller.

Let’s take a look at the latest rumors surrounding Tannehill and the Miami quarterback situation, as well as potential landing spots.

Latest Rumors on Ryan Tannehill Replacements and Destinations

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post suggested that Browns backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be brought in to replace Tannehill.

“Perhaps Miami signs quarterback Tyrod Taylor and lets Ryan Tannehill go this week,” Schad wrote Tuesday morning.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald is already acting like Tannehill’s future in Miami is done.

Ryan Tannehill’s remaining time with the Dolphins can now be counted in hours, not years. Barring a trade, the team is expected to cut Tannehill this week.

Safid Deen of the Florida Sun-Sentinel states that the decision to release Tannehill could wait in order to save more money.

“The Dolphins could save $13.1 million if they cut Tannehill on Wednesday,” he writes, “but will likely designate him as a June 1 release to save $18.75 million in salary-cap space.”

He also tossed Taylor’s name into the discussion, stating that young Dolphins backups Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are not viable starting options. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirms the Taylor possibility.

The bigger question is where Tannehill will land. Darryl Slater of NJ.com makes the case that the Jets are the perfect landing spot due to a potential reunion with new head coach Adam Gase. He would backup 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold.

Obviously, Tannehill has his flaws. That’s why the Jets would be signing him as a backup quarterback. But he also has extensive familiarity with Gase’s offense, having worked in it for the past three seasons (36 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, 93.2 quarterback rating in 24 games under Gase).

E. Zay Jarett of Sporting News reports that the Jaguars are a potential destination, keeping Tannehill in the state of Florida.

“There’s a noticeable buzz in league circles” that the Jaguars may be interested in signing the 30-year-old quarterback if he becomes a free agent, according to a report from ProFootball Talk . The Dolphins have reportedly been looking to move Tannehill and are expected to release him if they can’t find a deal.

No rumors are circulating about Tannehill earning a spot anywhere as a starter.