Sam Merrill NBA Draft Profile: Updated Projections for Utah State Guard

A decade ago, Utah State rode star guard Jaycee Carroll to the NCAA Tournament bubble, scoring over 20 points and canning about half of his 3’s to help secure 2 NIT bids. His success, which included a WAC Player of the Year recognition in 2008, helped build the foundation for the program to punch tickets to March Madness each year from 2009-11.

Fast forward to now, and a new star has stepped to the forefront in Sam Merrill. He’s incredibly productive, including a 29-point outburst over then 12th-ranked Nevada.

Most recently, he bombed San Diego State for 24 points in the Mountain West Tournament Championship. It clinched a No. 8 seed for the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder has a ridiculous stat line. He averages 21.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He drains 37.8 percent of his triples and over 90 percent of his free throws. He evens adds over a steal per contest.

He’s the full package for Utah State, who faces No. 9 seed Washington Friday night (6:50 p.m. EST, TNT). Could a deep run for the Aggies earn Merrill some NBA Draft love?

Let’s take a dive into his prognostications, as well as mock drafts and big boards.

Sam Merrill NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Currently, there’s not a lot of attention for Merrill on mock drafts or draft boards. Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype aggregates 5 separate mock drafts and doesn’t list Merrill on any of them. ESPN doesn’t list him on its “best player available” either.

Several analysts are very upfront, however, about his prowess as a college player. Rob Dauster of NBC Sports calls him “one of the most underappreciated players in the country” in his NCAA Tournament preview.

Draft Express guru Jonathan Givony listed him as the best player on the court when the Aggies faced pro prospect Jalen McDaniels and San Diego State.

Getting another look at potential first rounder Jalen McDaniels as well as freshman of the year Neemias Queta. Utah State junior Sam Merrill is likely the best player on the floor.

Jeremy Woo of SI.com notes Merrill as a “prospect to watch” in his preview of the Utah State-Washington game, comparing him with Husky prospects Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle.

Sam Merrill NBA Draft Scouting Report

Watching the tape against Nevada, it’s clear what Merrill could bring to an NBA offense. He’s not just a shooter that blitzes opposing defenses from the perimeter, as you can see him driving past a potential pro in the Wolf Pack’s Caleb Martin for a bucket.

His next highlight is a pull-up triple, which is reminiscent of fellow first-round picks Nik Stauskas of Michigan and even Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo. Merrill’s nearly 40 percent rate from behind the arc compares favorably to those two.

He also has a hyper awareness of defenders leaping at him to affect his shot. as Martin flies to the 3-point line, Merrill carefully pump fakes, readjusts and swishes a trey.

This skill set can provide a sparkplug for an NBA offense in the same way Luke Kennard does for the Pistons. With Merrill’s 6-foot-5 size, he has a functional frame to not be a defensive liability, as well.

To get a sniff from the NBA, though, he needs to fuel a run in March Madness for the Aggies.