Sarah Bro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sarah Bro is a Danish swimmer who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the women’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay. E! Online reported on March 6 that Bro, 23, was being linked to Zac Efron. The website cites the speculation of “some fans” in the story.

The pair were seen sitting together at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. Speaking to E!, a “source” said the pair “looked like they were having a great time” and were “smiling and laughing in their seats.” Although that same source said the pair were “not overly publicly affectionate” and “weren’t doing anything to attract any additional attention.” E! also points out that both Bro and Efron were at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game on the same night, although they were not pictured together. The MMA-event was held two days before Bro’s 23rd birthday.

Heavy.com has reached out to Bro for comment on the Efron story.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bro Attended the Danish Premiere of Efron’s Flop Movie ‘Baywatch’

In June 2017, Bro was pictured at the premiere for Zac Efron’s flop movie, “Baywatch.” Bro was not at the Los Angeles event with Efron and The Rock but rather at the Danish premiere of the movie. At the time, Efron was being linked to his co-star from the movie, Alexandra Daddario, according to People Magazine. The gossip mag quoted a source saying that the pair were never officially dating but were casually seeing each other.

2. Bro’s Highest-Profile Swimming Achievement So Far Was a Bronze Medal at the 2014 World Championships

Bro, a multiple medal winner in relay events, achieved a Bronze medal in the 4×50 freestyle at the 2014 World Championships. Bro has also competed in the European Championships According to Bro’s Facebook page, she is affiliated with the Holbaek Swimming Club and the National Training Center, where she serves as a coach, in her homeland.

3. Bro’s Dream Is to Become a Doctor

Bro said in a November 2017 interview that she was a social science college student in Denmark but added, “My dream is to become a doctor. I raise my mathematics, chemistry and physics on self-study at VUC, and this summer I will apply for medical studies.” Although on the subject of “biggest dream,” Bro said she aspired to “beat the Danish Senior record of 200 meters back. And to get to the final at the Olympics.”

During the same interview, Bro namechecked American bobsledder and hurdler Lolo Jones as her hero saying, “She’s just crazy cool! And besides, it is my parents and my sister – without them I had not been where I am today.” In December 2016, while Bro was competing at the World Championships in Canada. Bro credited her sister, Signe, with giving her the support that pushed her over the line. Bro also mentioned that her sister was an aspiring swimmer.

Speaking of family Bro said among her favorite foods was “everything my mom does” and her hobby was to “Spend time with my friends, girlfriend and family.” Bro goes on to mention that she felt she had “seen almost every series on Netflix.”

4. Since November 2018, Bro Has Been Training in Los Angeles

Bro began training at the University of Southern California in November 2018, according to a post on her Instagram page. On Valentine’s Day, Bro posted “My forever Valentine ♥️ I love you so much.” To which a man replied, “Happy Valentine🍾🥂.” That photo showed a photo taken in Denmark. Photos from 2018 also show Bro training in Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

5. Tabloid Reports Tried to Link Efron to Selena Gomez Earlier in February 2019

In February 2019, less than a month before the rumors about Efron and Bro surfaced, several tabloids tried to link the “High School Musical” star to Selena Gomez. One report cited Gomez’s posting of bathing suit photos as a possible “thirst trap” to Efron. While Elle pointed out that that Efron had begun following Gomez on Instagram.

A friend of Gomez’s appeared to shut down those rumors while speaking to US Weekly saying, “Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family. She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now. [She’s] paying most of her attention to her own well-being and doesn’t want that infringed upon. She’s great and in a really good place.”

