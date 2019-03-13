SEC Basketball Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule & Scores [Updated]

The 2019 SEC men’s basketball tournament week is here and serves as an appetizer for March Madness. LSU and Kentucky each shared the regular season title.

The Tigers earned the No. 1 seed thanks to a tiebreaker over the Wildcats. It is not all good news for LSU who will likely be without head coach Will Wade amidst a federal investigation regarding his potential involvement in a pay-for-play scheme. It will be interesting to see what the selection committee will do with the Tigers and their uncertainty at head coach.

Tennessee came up short for the regular season title, but the Vols are a force to watch in March. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes believe they will enter the NCAA tournament battle-tested thanks to their schedule.

“Well we do think we are prepared from what we’ve seen,” Barnes explained to ESPN, per Saturday Down South. “We try to prepare our non-league schedule for the SEC and I think we did that but really, this year, you think last year we shared the conference title with five losses. This year, we lose three games and finish second in the league with Kentucky so the league is better than its ever been. It really is. The fact that on any given night, you have to be on top of your game or you are going to get beat.”

Here’s a look at the 2019 SEC tournament bracket and schedule. We will be updating the scores and bracket as games are completed.

SEC Tournament Bracket 2019

Here is a look at the SEC tournament schedule and scores. We will be updating this throughout the day as SEC games are completed.

FIRST ROUND SECOND ROUND QUARTERFINALS SEMIFINALS CHAMPIONSHIP 9 Arkansas 1 LSU 8 Florida 13 Georgia 12 Missouri 4 South Carolina 12 Missouri 5 Auburn 10 Alabama 2 Kentucky 7 Ole Miss 14 Vandy 3 Tennessee 6 Miss St. 11 TAMU

SEC Tournament Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the SEC tournament schedule and seeding. We will be updating this throughout the day as SEC games are completed.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 12 Missouri 71 vs. 13 UGA 61 F 7 p.m. SECN Wed., March 13 14 Vandy vs. 11 TAMU 9 p.m. SECN Thurs., March 14 9 Arkansas vs. 8 Florida 1 p.m. SECN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. 5 Auburn 3 p.m. SECN Thurs., March 14 10 Alabama vs. 7 Ole Miss 7 p.m. SECN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs 6 Miss. St. 9 p.m. SECN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 1 LSU 1 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 4 South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 2 Kentucky 7 p.m. SECN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 3 Tennessee 9 p.m. SECN Sat., March 16 Semifinals 1 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 16 Semifinals 3 p.m. ESPN Sun., March 17 Championship 1 p.m. ESPN

&