Damion Lee’s Wife, Sydel, Is Steph Curry’s Sister

Steph Curry is teammates with his brother-in-law, Damion Lee. After a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Damion is now part of the Golden State Warriors. The guard recently filled in nicely for Klay Thompson against the Sixers. Damion is married to Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry.

How did Steph celebrate the couple getting married back in 2018? By having Sydel’s former college volleyball locker room renamed in his sister’s honor.

“There’s wedding presents. Then there’s what @sdotcurry & @StephenCurry30 surprised @sydelcurry with tonight. The @ElonVB locker room will now be named the Sydel Curry Locker Room thanks to the Curry family!,” Elon University tweeted out.

On the court, Damion is settling into his role with the Warriors.

“I feel like I belong here,” Damion told the Mercury News. “The times I’m out there on the court, there’s nothing that’s challenging. The times that I’m not playing either, I see something and I’ll mention something to someone. I pride myself on having a high IQ and knowing the game.”

Damion averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in his 15 games with the Hawks. He is currently on a two-way contract with the Warriors meaning he splits time between the NBA and G-League.

Sydel & Ayesha Curry Launched a Wine Company

Sydel is an entrepreneur just like Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry. The two launched their own wine company, Domaine Curry. The brand is a nod to the family’s faith.

“In our family, we love wine,” Sydel told The Undefeated. “We go towards any kind of cabernet that’s big, bold and superjammy. Ayesha and I wanted to do a project together that explains our relationship and explains the women in our family. The 2015 vintage is called Femme 31. In Proverbs 31, it talks about the virtuous woman. There’s a Scripture there that explains how a woman gains her earnings in the field and plants her vineyard.”

Sydel uses her large social media presence to speak about her business ventures as well as causes which she is passionate about. She elaborated on her business mindset in an interview with The Undefeated.

“This year, I’m putting myself out there,” Sydel explained to The Undefeated. “I have true anxiety issues, which is partly why I’m a homebody. But more than anything, I’m an ordinary girl that just wants to create my own extraordinary experiences.”