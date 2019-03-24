Tacko Fall’s Height: How Tall Is the UCF Center? What Does He Weigh?

UCF center Tacko Fall is 7’6″ and 310 pounds. Fall wears a size 22 shoe and has a standing reach of 10’5″. Yes, this means the UCF big man can dunk the ball without leaving the ground. Fall is originally from Senegal in Africa, but moved to the United States during high school to pursue his athletic and educational dreams.

According to Sports Illustrated, Fall has an 8’0″ wingspan. Fall is the tallest player in college basketball and one of the 40 tallest people in the world. The UCF center wants to be known for more than his height.

“I don’t want to be seen as an attraction,” Fall explained to the Orlando Sentinel. “Obviously I’m tall. You don’t see a lot of 7’6″ guys walking around. But there’s more to me than my height.”

Tacko Fall Has Provided Plenty of Viral Content During March Madness

Fall is only in his second March Madness game and already has provided tons of viral content. There was this photo of Fall standing next to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who is 5’2″.

7'6" Tacko Fall next to 5'2" reporter Tracy Wolfson 😲 (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/7CHuo27PcQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2019

There is also a photo of Fall on his knees and is eye-level with a VCU player who is standing.

This picture 😂😂😂 UCF's Tacko Fall is a real life Giant pic.twitter.com/84YPIHapqN — UCFSportsInfo (@UCFSportsInfo) March 24, 2019

The NBA game continues to change as Fall was once thought to be in the running to be a first-round pick. As the league continues to value big men who can shoot, Fall’s pro potential remains unclear. Sports Illustrated detailed how the changing NBA has hurt Fall’s draft stock.

Can Fall force a game to bend to his will? That’s the major question in March, and beyond. Will an NBA where seven-footers defend and shoot at the perimeter make room for an old-school center? A generation ago, Tacko Fall would have been touted as a budding Ralph Sampson, who was a 7’4″ three-time AP Player of the Year and first overall pick in the draft. Now, in the KD and Giannis era, Fall may not even get drafted. “I feel I can impact the game like nobody else,” he says.

Fall has been through a lot to finally find the success he has had on the basketball court.

“We were hurting,” Fall explained to Orlando Sentinel. “There were times when I went to school hungry and other times when the electricity got cut off, but my mom worked all different jobs to keep us going. I owe her so much for all the sacrifices she made for us. The final sacrifice was letting me come to America.”