Tennessee vs Colgate: Time, TV Channel & Live Stream Info

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (29-5; SEC at-large) take on the No. 15 seed Colgate (24-10; Patriot League tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 64 matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at about 2:45 p.m. ET (after the conclusion of Iowa vs Cincinnati) and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Tennessee vs Colgate Preview

Tennessee had a successful season, but ultimately fell short of its early goals by not winning the SEC regular season and conference tournament. The Volunteers roster is loaded with star power, one of the best in this year’s field of 68.

Junior forward Grant Williams won the 2018-19 SEC Player of the Year, leading the team in both points (19) and rebounds (7.6) per game. Senior guard Admiral Schofield was terrific in his own right, averaging 16.3 points this season as the team’s second leading scorer.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has done excellent things since arriving in Knoxville. Despite not hanging a banner for this year’s regular season or conference tournament, Barnes told his kids there is still the biggest goal ahead.

“We have had a terrific season, but we want more, and I think everyone that is in this tournament wants more. Whether that is how you are defined or not, it is what it is. You hope your players step up to it and can make the most of it.”

Tennessee is one of two No. 2 seeds this year to enter the Tournament losing at least four of its final 10 games. The other would be Michigan. In the 13 instances that has happened to a team since 1997, nine times the No. 2 seed has failed to reach the end of the first weekend.

Bracket Tip: Be on the lookout for No. 2 seeds who’ve won six or fewer of their last 10 games. There have been 13 instances of this since 1997, and a whopping NINE of them have lost in the second round! Both Michigan and Tennessee are 6-4 in its last 10 games. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) March 17, 2019

The Volunteers went 6-4 in their firal 10 games this season, but nine of those 10 were against teams that reached this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Like UC Irvine, Colgate is entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest mid-major programs. The Raiders have won 11 straight games heading into Friday, and following a mild 5-5 start in conference play, recovered to finish 13-5 and win the Patriot League.

Colgate has a 6-foot-10 junior forward up front, Rapolas Ivanauskas, who can make a difference and neutralize Tennessee in the paint. Ivanauskas leads the Raiders, averaging 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, Colgate has sophomore guard Jordan Burns averaging 15.8 points per game from the outside to form a potent inside-outside scoring duo.

The winner of Tennessee-Colgate plays the winner of Cincinnati-Iowa in the Round of 32 on Sunday.