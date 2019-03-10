Tiger Woods’ Schedule: Will He Play at THE PLAYERS & Masters?

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury but is expected to participate in THE PLAYERS this week. Woods reaffirmed his commitment to play in THE PLAYERS via a statement released on Twitter prior to the Arnold Palmer.

1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. 2) I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it.

As of now, no news is good news for Woods. Unless we hear anything differently, Woods is expected to play when THE PLAYERS begins this Thursday. Woods also previously committed to playing in next month’s Masters. If Woods can participate in THE PLAYERS this is a good sign he will be active at the Masters.

Woods Is Expected to Play in THE PLAYERS & Masters

According to the USA Today, the PGA Tour announced Woods is scheduled for a press conference on Tuesday after a 9-hole practice round at TPC Sawgrass, an indication that he is still expected to play the event. Aside from Woods’ statement, little is known about his neck injury.

Rory McIlroy noted he saw Woods receiving treatment at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Woods could still withdraw after Tuesday’s practice round if he does not feel like he is fit to play.

Golf Channel analyst Paul Azinger noted to Golf Week that Woods’ neck injury is cause for concern given his history and noted Woods did not look quite right when we last saw him at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

His neck issue, that’s a serious issue I feel. Because if your neck doesn’t flow the way you want, that’s trouble…It looked like the whole (swing motion) wasn’t all going together. You could see he was trying to save his swing, and it could have been that his neck wasn’t right You get in there and your head’s in a spot and you rotate up and he looked like he was (protecting himself). You can’t play with that. I’m hoping he just didn’t want to take a chance, and that it’s not something serious. We’ll know pretty quickly if he shows up (at The Players). We’ll know pretty quickly how serious it is. We’ll just hold our breath and hope he gets out there and plays.

We should know for sure on Tuesday if Woods is playing. As of now, all indications are Woods is going to play at THE PLAYERS.