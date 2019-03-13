Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the surprising Los Angeles Clippers in what should be a fun to watch contest. The Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory against the Suns while the Clippers have won five straight games.

Tuesday, March 12 at 10:30 PM ET

STAPLES Center

Coverage: NBA League Pass

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Portland Trail Blazers (-2.5 at -110) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Over/Under: 232.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, Seth Curry had 22 points off the bench and Damian Lillard added 18 points and nine assists to beat the surging Suns 127-120 at home last Saturday. Portland outrebounded Phoenix 52-43 but they were outscored 56-42 in the paint and almost blew a 29-point lead.

In just 23 minutes, Lou Williams dropped 34 points on 44% usage and 22 true shot attempts, including 8/9 in the restricted area. Only 4 of his 14 made shots were assisted, and his 5 dimes themselves all led to shots at the rim. Amazing performance. pic.twitter.com/YW1OL2qFHW — Positive Residual (@presidual) March 12, 2019

Lou Williams scored 34 points in just 23 minutes to pass Dell Curry as the career leader in points off the bench in the NBA and lead the Clippers to a convincing 140-115 home win against the Celtics last night. Williams was 14-for-20 from the field and the Clippers put on an offensive clinic, shooting 61.6 percent (53-for-86), 46.4 percent from beyond the arc (13-for-28) and dishing out 29 assists.

The offense ran like a well oiled machine last night.

• 61.6% from the floor

• 46.4% from three

• 29 assists 📼 LAC 140 – BOS 115 pic.twitter.com/skyA0hR057 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 12, 2019

Danilo Gallinari finished with 25 points and five rebounds in the win and Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. The Clippers did turn the ball over 19 times, which could be costly against the Trail Blazers but the offense was balanced, as seven players scored at least 11 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

6-0 in Portland’s last six games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

7-1 in Portland’s last eight games following an ATS loss

18-7-1 in Portland’s last 26 overall

6-0-1 in Los Angeles’ last seven home games against a team with a losing road record

14-5 in Los Angeles’ last 19 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game

7-3 in Los Angeles’ last 10 games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring games as of late and these are the results of their three meetings this season:

Clippers 105, Trail Blazers 116 on November 8

Clippers 104, Trail Blazers 100 on November 25

Trail Blazers 131, Los Angeles 127 on December 17

Trail Blazers backup wings Evan Tuner (left knee) and Rodney Hood (right hip) are listed as questionable but I still like this game to go Over.

Hood played just nine minutes against the Suns, scoring four points and Turner averaged just 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in six games in February.

With the way McCollum is playing, the Trail Blazers won’t miss Hood and Turner. The Clippers have been unstoppable and they’re just too talented and deep. This is a high total but both teams have enough firepower to make this a shootout, just like the last time they played in Los Angeles.

Pick: Over 232.5

READ NEXT: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick