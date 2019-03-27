Duke, Indiana & Memphis Are Among Finalists for Trendon Watford

Duke, Indiana and Memphis are three schools battling for top-recruit Trendon Watford heading into next season. Watford spoke with Heavy during McDonald’s All-American week in Atlanta, Georgia. Watford noted he has his list down to five schools and expects to make his decision in April at the Jordan Brand Classic.

“Duke, Memphis, Indiana, Alabama and LSU,” Watford rattled off his top-five schools to Heavy. “Those are pretty much my final five schools. I’ll be deciding at Jordan Brand Classic next month.”

Watford has been quiet about which school is in the lead but did explain what he thinks his next destination will feel like.

“I feel like it’s going to be my new home, and I am going to fit in real well with the guys,” Watford noted. “Just looking forward to the next level.”

Watford is a five-star prospect ranked No. 19 in the country by Rivals and No. 27 by 247 Sports.

Trendon Watford Loves Watching Paul George

Trendon Watford told me he will be announcing his decision at the Jordan Brand Classic. Watford noted his final schools are #Duke, #Memphis, #Indiana, #Bama & #LSU. Check out my one-on-one interview with @Trendon_2 below. #MCDAAG pic.twitter.com/VK4LchmPaY — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) March 26, 2019

Watford’s favorite player is Paul George, and he tries to take a few things from George’s repertoire on the court.

“I watch a lot of his highlights,” Watford said. “How he creates in space and uses his body real well. I feel like that is what I try to do a lot.”

Watford prides himself on being a big man that can also play on the perimeter. He provided an overview for fans who are unfamiliar with his game.

“Just a guy that can do it all,” Watford noted on his style of play. “That can post and play outside and on the inside, can play the mid-post. I feel like I can do a lot of things: pass, rebound and dribble.”

Watford grew up in Alabama where football is king but the five-star recruit believes the state’s hoops scene has been overlooked. Watford is from Birmingham, Alabama and attends Mountain Brook High School.

“You know, we obviously love football in the state, but a lot of us love hoops,” Watford described Alabama’s underlooked basketball scene. “I feel like Alabama is definitely slept on as far as the hoops side, but we are making good moves.”

LSU & Alabama Are Surrounded by Unceratainty

The two SEC schools in Watford’s final five are surrounded by uncertainty. LSU’s head coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely, and it is hard to envision a scenario where he is back with the team next season. Alabama just fired Avery Johnson and whoever the Crimson Tide bring in would likely have some work to do in convincing Watford.

Duke, Indiana and Memphis offer Watford the most stability of the five programs. Duke has no shortage of talent coming in next season, but Penny Hardaway is also building a potential contender in Memphis. James Wiseman, the No. 1 player in the country, is heading to Memphis next season to play for Hardaway.