WATCH: Bryce Harper Leaves Spring Training Game after Fastball Hits Ankle

New Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left today’s spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit by a pitch on the right ankle by reliever Trent Thornton.

Harper went to the ground in obvious pain and he proceeded to get up and limp off the field. He was able to sit in the dugout next to Jean Segura for a few minutes and then walk around the dugout with considerably more ease. Shane Robinson entered the game for him as a pinch-runner. The Phillies beat the Blue Jays 3-2 after a walk-off walk.

After the game, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler provided an update, saying Harper suffered a bruise and that the team doesn’t have reason to worry:

Harper has a right foot contusion, Kapler says. Harper is going to get an X-ray, but as of right now, “We don’t have reason for major concern,” Kapler said. #Phillies — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 15, 2019

Bryce Harper recently signed a 13-year deal worth $330 million. He made his spring training debut with the Phillies last Saturday, also against the Blue Jays and this was his first game playing right field since joining his new team. Harper was hitless in two at-bats before leaving the game and he’s 0-for-5 in two games.

The star right fielder has less than two weeks to heal as the Phillies begin the regular season on March 28 at home against the Braves.

Staying healthy is Bryce Harper’s main obstacle if he wants to live up to his record-setting deal. Harper missed 51 games in 2017 and he’s missed at least 15 games in five of his seven years in the majors.

The injury doesn’t seem to be serious but the Phillies put their World Series hopes on Harper and they’re likely holding their breath right now, hoping their new star doesn’t miss Opening Day after joining the team midway through spring training.

Harper had a .279 batting average with 184 home runs and 521 RBI in 927 games over seven seasons with the Nationals and he hit just .249 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI in 159 games last season.

