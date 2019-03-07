WATCH: Bulls’ Zach LaVine Sinks Game-Winner With Jimmy Butler’s Old Team

Zach LaVine swooped in for a game-winning layup as the Chicago Bulls topped the Sixers Wednesday night. After former Bull guard Jimmy Butler sank two free throws for a 107-106 lead, LaVine double-clutched for a bucket at the rim with just 0.5 seconds remaining.

Lavine left the Timberwolves during the summer of 2017 as a part of the deal that sent Butler to Minnesota. Butler requested a trade in Nov. 2018, which sent him to Philadelphia.

ZACH LAVINE DOUBLE CLUTCHES FOR THE LEAD!#BullsNation 108#HereTheyCome 107 0.5 on the clock on @ESPNNBA. PHI ball. pic.twitter.com/nW80PYnINz — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2019

LaVine racked up 39 points on 26 shots to fuel the Bulls to the win. He added 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Chicago improved to 19-47. LaVine is one of the lone bright spots on a dismal roster, as he is averaging 23.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting, which includes just under 37 percent from behind the arc.

The buzzer-beater wasn’t the only highlight for the former 2014 first-round draft out of UCLA. He rose for an alley-oop jam in the third quarter to bring the Bulls within 1.

Ryan Arcidiacono goes all out to save the ball and it ends with a Zach LaVine flush on the break 😱😱😱 #BullsNation 🎥: @chicagobulls

pic.twitter.com/OX7uEDZVEV — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) March 7, 2019

Social media was all over this game. In particular, people raved about Butler’s head gear, as the 7-year veteran donned a blue bandana around his forehead. People compared him to various figures, from Elmer Fudd in Space Jam to Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jimmy Butler with the tasteful homage to Elmer Fudd pic.twitter.com/KNNw0meprg — Steve (@TheGackAttack) March 7, 2019

Jimmy Butler out here looking like a Ninja Turtle 😂 #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/C4yjblr2t3 — Steve Duffis 🏀📺 (@DuffisBoy) March 7, 2019

Butler has seen his production dip since arriving in Philadelphia. In his last season in Chicago, the former Marquette Golden Eagle averaged 23.9 points a night. He is scoring 18.5 points a game for the Sixers, who currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.