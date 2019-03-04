WATCH: Manny Machado’s First Hit with the Padres

That swing. Manny Machado has his first hit in a @Padres uniform!#PadresST pic.twitter.com/suNP97A4sE — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) March 4, 2019

Star third baseman Manny Machado made his Padres debut against the Giants last Saturday and today he ripped a double for his first hit with the team. Machado is batting third, playing third base in today’s Spring Training game in Peoria against the Giants.

Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on February 19, with the team coming out of nowhere to sign the coveted star shortstop/third baseman. Machado met with the White Sox, Yankees and Phillies but the contract offered by the Padres was too good to pass up.

The Padres won just 66 games last season, so they’re not exactly the typical landing spot for free agents. The team does have a bright future and at 26 years old, Machado is younger than most MLB free agents. The Padres might not win a World Series next season but they’re moving in the right direction, they have the best farm system in the majors, as reported by ESPN’s Keith Law, headlined by Fernando Tatis Jr., the No. 2 overall prospect in MLB.com’s Top 100 list.

Overall the team has seven top-50 prospects and nine total prospects on the list. Now the Padres could trade several of these pieces for more established veteran help, especially in the pitching department, or just keep them and let them develop.

Machado joins a middle of the lineup that has Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer, Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes. The Padres have an interesting mix of established bats and youngsters that could surprise in the near future. To me, making the postseason in 2019 will be an uphill battle for them but they can at least reach 80 wins and fight until the end.

