After an extremely impressive 29-4 season, the Wofford Terriers entered the first round of NCAA tournament play with a favorable seven seed. Behind a strong and well-rounded showing, the Terriers dismantled the Seton Hall Pirates 84-68. The Terriers were able to open up their lead on the back of incredibly strong play from Fletcher Magee, Nathan Hoover, and Cameron Jackson. With the win, Wofford picked up their first March Madness win in program history and caught the attention of the nation heading into their second-round matchup with Kentucky.

Wofford is heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rgV9xtwLA5 — No Huddle Sports (@_Nohuddlesports) March 22, 2019

All of that leads to the more pressing question, just where are the Wofford College Terriers campus located?

Wofford College: Where is Terriers Campus Located?

Wofford College is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Just over an hour outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Spartanburg is home to a number of colleges despite its relatively small size. In the latest census, the population of Spartanburg was only counted at 37,498, a fairly low number considering the sheer amount of colleges located within it.

Converse College, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartanburg Community College, Spartanburg Methodist College, and University of South Carolina Upstate all join Wofford as colleges located in Spartanburg and make for a total of seven accredited higher-learning institutions within Spartanburg.

Wofford College NCAA Tournament Updated Predictions & Outlook

Heading into their round of 32 matchup, the Wofford Terriers face a much stiffer challenge compared to their first-round opponent in Seton Hall. Kentucky is a national championship contender and was nearly a #1 overall seed heading into the tournament. Entering the SEC tournament, Kentucky was widely considered to be one of the hottest teams in college basketball and while those talks have cooled down slightly, they are still an incredibly dangerous team.

Wofford "Special" This set is NASTY – so much action before floppy with a twist. pic.twitter.com/YoQOAMl958 — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 14, 2019

Should the Terriers find themselves continuing their dance onwards to the Sweet 16, they would likely face a Houston team (barring an Ohio State upset) that put together one of the most impressive records on the year against quality competition. While both the Cougars and Ohio State pose an easier matchup on paper compared to Kentucky, the Terriers will likely have their hands full with either team but especially Houston.

If the Terriers can somehow rattle off back to back wins, they will find themselves in the elite eight, likely facing off with the top-seeded UNC Tar Heels for the rights to play in the Final Four. UNC has a relatively easy road to the elite eight and if Wofford pulls off the upset, they increase their chances of making the final four considerably. Wofford is undoubtedly an easier matchup on paper compared to Kentucky but anything can happen in March and while not technically a “Cinderella” team with a seven seed, the Terriers could rattle off an extremely improbable run.