Wofford vs. Seton Hall NCAA Bracket Predictions & Pick

When it comes to NCAA tournament sleeper picks this year, the Wofford Terriers are going to be a tough team to overlook. This is a group who posted a 29-4 record this year and was dominant down the homestretch of the season. The Terriers ripped off 20 consecutive wins, a run which culminated in a double-digit victory in the conference championship game.

Now, Wofford heads to the tournament looking like a team who’ll be more than just a tough first-round out. They have the talent and upside to be a Cinderella team, so it’s expected they’ll be a popular upset pick in the big dance. They’re led by guard Fletcher Magee, who averaged 20.5 points this season, along with Cameron Jackson (14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds per game).

Wofford gave the UNC Tar Heels all they could handle in an early matchup to start the year. And while they went on to lose that game by 11, the Terriers had the lead down to five points with five minutes remaining, showing just how good this team is capable of being.

Each of the Terriers’ other losses this season came against tournament teams in the Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas Jayhawks and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Now, they draw a first-round matchup as a No. 7 seed against the 10-seed Seton Hall Pirates.

Wofford vs. Seton Hall Prediction

While the Pirates had an impressive season going 20-13, they’re going to have their hands full with Wofford. A key for the Terriers will be if they’re able to keep Mylles Powell in check, as he’s one of just two players on the team who averages double-digit points per game (22.9). Myles Cale also averages 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while the other players have marks of 8.9 points or more.

Powell has the potential to score in bunches and take over games, and it was on full display throughout the year. He totaled 14 games with 25 or more points and Seton Hall went 11-3 in those games. If Wofford is able to keep his scoring to a modest number, the Pirates will have a tough time knocking off the Terriers.

Overall, I think Wofford is too well-rounded of a group this season, and there’s a reason why their KenPom rating places them at No. 20 overall. But most importantly, as NCAA.com shows, this is a group who ranks in the top-50 in all of college basketball in terms of points allowed per game (65.6), coming at No. 41 overall. Magee and company will get the job done and knock off Seton Hall.

Prediction: Wofford Terriers 72, Seton Hall Pirates 67

