How to Watch WWE Fastlane 2019 Online for Free

Fastlane is back. The WWE event is the fifth promoted under the Fastlane banner, and will help see Daniel Bryan putting the WWE title on the line against Kevin Owens. Becky Lynch will also be taking on Charlotte Flair.

The event starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of Elimination Chamber 2019 on your computer, phone or other connected device via WWE Network, the digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

You can start a free one-month trial of WWE Network right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Elimination Chamber 2019 on your computer via WWE.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the WWE app.

If you can’t watch live, the event–and other past WWE PPV events–can be watched on-demand via WWE Network afterwards.

WWE Fastlane 2019 Preview

The fight card for WWE Fastlane will include a number of titles that will be up for grabs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will compete for the Raw Women’s Championship, while the Woman’s Tag Team Championship will include Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Tamina.

WWE Fastlane will also include a kickoff show that started at 6 p.m. ET, and include matches between Andrade and Rey Mysterio, and New Day vs the combination of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Check out the full fight card below:

Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

WWE World Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women’s Championship match: Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Revival vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

Kickoff show: Andrade vs Rey Mysterio

Kickoff show: New Day vs Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

During a recent interview, Kevin Owens announced that he will be dedicating his WWE Fastlane match to the late Chris Bryan. Bryan, also known as Chandler Biggins, was one of Cleveland’s most beloved wrestlers, and Owens is dedicating his performance to him tonight since the event will be held in the Cleveland.

Owens will compete for the WWE World Championship against Daniel Bryan, but as Cageside Seats reported, predicting a likely victor is tough. Both wrestlers have compelling narratives, particularly Owens, who retired last year before deciding to return to the company.