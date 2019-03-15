Yankees Lineup & Roster vs Red Sox; Domingo German Draws Start

Coming off their second consecutive tie, the New York Yankees will look to get back into the win column against their arch rival Boxton Red Sox. Luis Cessa continued to impress for the Yankees against the Blue Jays twirling four scoreless innings to shave his spring training ERA down to 0.69.

Aaron Judge bashes his fourth home run of 2019 for the Yankees! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/TkFMIzQE2v pic.twitter.com/P9yBFNUFDT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 12, 2019

Yankees Roster & Lineup Today

(Yankee Lineup Courtesy of Brenden Cuty)

1. Brett Gardner CF

2. Aaron Judge RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton LF

4. Luke Voit 1B

5. Miguel Andujar 3B

6. Gary Sanchez C

7. Greg Bird DH

8. Troy Tulowitzki SS

9. DJ LeMahieu 2B

Domingo German fighting for open spot in starting rotation

While Domingo German has mostly struggled in pinstripes, this spring marks the second year in a row where he has posted some very respectable numbers. With Luis Severino out of the rotation with an injury for the time being, German is embroiled in a three-man race alongside Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga for the open spot. Loaisiga has struggled so far and barring a miraculous turnaround, the job looks to be going to either Cessa or German.

Cessa has put together an extremely impressive spring in his own right with a 0.69 ERA across 13 innings, considerably stronger than German’s 2.35 ERA across 7.2 innings. German will need a big start against the rival Red Sox in order to keep the competition with Cessa close.

Remember that hit Domingo German gave up in his last start? Yea neither do we. #PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/wdcNVwtLru — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) May 12, 2018

There isn’t any doubt among the Yankees organization that German by far has the best “stuff” of the three, but German has struggled in his career with command issues and often finds himself pitching from behind. Should German’s improvements this spring roll over into the regular season, he could be an extremely valuable piece for the Yankees pitching depth.

While Cessa has been throwing great, it is unlikely to expect him to continue throwing anywhere close to this level in the regular season. While it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to expect a big step forward from his career 4.71 ERA, Cessa has a much lower ceiling compared to German. That said, he also has a much higher floor and offers the Yankees someone who can reliably give them five to six innings in almost every start.

German, on the other hand, possesses the equal ability to go deep into games and to be shelled and knocked out early. Up against the reigning World Series Champion Boston Red Sox in the AL East, the Yankees will need as much consistency as they can and have the luxury of being able to fall back on what is shaping up to possibly be the most powerful lineup in baseball history.