Yankees Roster & Lineup vs Orioles: Luis Severino Injury Update

Sitting at 8-6 so far in spring training, the Yankees are entering the part of March where pitchers begin to open up their arsenals a bit more and spring training starts to feel more like real baseball. The New York Yankees lineup today should also be a fairly accurate representation of what fans will see in the regular season, with the exception of Torres not drawing the start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jonathan Loaisiga gets the start on the bump today and looks to shake off a few rocky spring training outings in order to lock down Severino’s temporary absence in the rotation. Luis Cessa has looked extremely crisp in spring training and seems to have finally found his rhythm. If Loaisiga wants to have any shot at having a chance to start while Severino is out, he needs to get back on track with a big outing today.

Yankees Roster & Lineup Today

1. Gardner CF

2. Stanton LF

3. Judge RF

4. Voit 1B

5. Andujar 3B

6. Sanchez C

7. Bird DH

8. Tulowitzki SS

9. LeMahieu 2B

Loaisiga SP

Luis Severino Injury: Updated Timeline

After suffering rotator cuff inflammation that have kept him from making a spring training start, the Yankees announced that Severino would start the season on the disabled list and was scratched from his assumed role as opening day starter.

According to CBS Sports, as of March 7th the plan and timetable for Severino looks like:

Severino will rest for at least two weeks while undergoing treatment (cortisone injections, anti-inflammatories) before being re-assessed to resume his throwing program. Severino’s MRI showed rotator cuff inflammation, but the shoulder is clean otherwise. The Yankees will look in-house for a replacement for their ace, manager Aaron Boone said Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga are the top candidates.

Given that timeline, we should be about a week away from another Severino evaluation which should hopefully give him the green light to start throwing once again. Although Severino will likely need a few weeks to round into shape before seeing major league action, assuming he is cleared after his upcoming assessment he shouldn’t miss more than three to four starts.

In his absence, the Yankees are looking to have one of their younger arms step up and fill out the rotation until he returns. Luis Cessa has looked strong while Jonathan Loaisiga gets another opportunity to make his case today against the Orioles. Unfortunately, 2017’s rookie sensation Jordan Montgomery is still battling back from Tommy John surgery and will likely not see a serious role or innings until sometime around the summer, limiting the Yankees options to replace Severino in the order. However, Cessa has looked much improved (albeit in spring training) so far and Loaisiga has shown flashes of having fantastic stuff. However, neither are consistent and can be steadily relied upon should Severino face an unforeseen setback.