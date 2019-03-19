Yankees Roster & Lineup vs Rays: Gio Gonzalez Signs Minor League Contract

Heading into one of their final spring training games, the Yankees sit at 14-6 in spring training and look to keep rolling against division “rival”, the Tampa Bay Rays. The lineup the Yankees trot out today should look extremely similar to the opening day lineup with the possible exception of Voit in place of Bird.

The Judge has ruled that the baseball should be removed from the ballpark. The decision will be carried out immediately. pic.twitter.com/xb9ywAb0CH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 16, 2019

The Yankees are coming off a quality win against the Braves behind strong days from Aaron Judge, Luke Voit, Austin Romine, and Masahiro Tanaka. Judge continues to see the baseball extremely well and should be a force if he can carry his hot streak for another nine days into Opening Day. Voit continued his case to cement himself as the starting first baseman for the Yankees with another very solid day at the plate to keep pace with the blistering Greg Bird (who draws the start today). Romine also pitched in with a pair of RBI and looks to be one of the better backup options behind the dish in the big leagues.

The biggest story of yesterday was how Masahiro Tanaka looked extremely crisp and back on his A-game. When at his best, Tanaka is undeniably one of the best pitchers in baseball and has the stuff to be a number one starter. Despite Severino usurping that mantle from him in 2017 while Tanaka struggled with consistency, Tanaka has shown to be lights out when the Yankees need him most and he will be leaned on heavily to start the year and anchor the staff. Going 5 crisp innings, Tanaka struck out seven, gave up two hits, and only made one singular mistake pitch, a solo home run to Nick Markakis.

Interestingly, the Yankees are going with a “bullpen day” approach should the weather in Tampa hold and trot out Chad Green to kick the day off against the Rays.

Yankees Roster & Lineup Today

1. Brett Gardner CF

2. Aaron Judge RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton DH

4. Gary Sanchez C

5. Miguel Andujar 3B

6. Greg Bird 1B

7. Gleyber Torres 2B

8. Troy Tulowitzki SS

9. Clint Frazier LF

Chad Green SP

Bench: Hendrix, Holder, Park, Bolasky, Burn, Diaz, Aguilar, Estrada, Lavarnway, Lipka, McBroom, Saez

Bullpen: Britton, Brothers, Coulombe, Severino (not Luis), Cessa, Bristo, Sosebee

Yankees Sign Gio Gonzalez to Minor League Deal

The Yankees also announced yesterday the signing of veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez on a minor league deal. While the move is surprising from Gonzalez given that he could likely command more money on the open market, he will be fighting for the Yankees coveted fifth rotation spot in Severino’s absence.

Complete list of qualified NL SP with lower ERAs than Gio Gonzalez: Max Scherzer

Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/jbDqdoajoD — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 15, 2017

Gonzalez’s minor league deal pays him $3 Million should he make the big league roster, but will face some stiff competition from Luis Cessa. Cessa has had an incredibly strong spring training and has already cemented himself as a top option to fill in for Severino while he is out.

However, signing Gonzalez to a minor league deal is a cheap and effective option with minimal downside as he is essentially taking a “prove it” contract to try and make the team.