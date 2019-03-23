WATCH: Zion Williamson Highlight, Steal & Finish Over Vinnie Shahid

After a quiet first half for Duke, the Zion Williamson show began to heat up and he started to will the Blue Devils to a lead that they would continue to build on. Less than two minutes into the half, Zion would tip an errant pass and make a massive momentum-changing highlight play for Duke.

Zion Williamson Incredible Steal Leading to Layup over Vinnie ShahidHighlight Video

Zion Williamson just continues to impress. Wow pic.twitter.com/1TiKKg9z7y — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) March 23, 2019

After getting his hand on a pass along the wing, Zion showcased a multitude of the skills that have scouts and NBA executives drooling over his potential. First, he showcases his elite top level speed (despite weighing over 280 pounds) by chasing down the tipped ball and beating out guard Vinnie Shahid. Once he gets to the ball, he stops on a dime and showed off his slick handles by going behind the back and fishing at the rim with a strong layup around Shahid, who was helpless to defend in any way shape or form.

The play itself was a microcosm of what makes Williamson such an intriguing prospect at the NBA level. As a 19-year-old college kid, Williamson already weighs more than every player in the NBA outside of Boban Marjonovic, who stands 7’3″. Yet on this play, he was able to outrun a 190-pound guard in a dead sprint, then stop from a dead sprint on a dime and spin towards the basket to finish all while maintaining control of the ball through the ordeal. That skillset is simply something people his size do not possess. Coupled with his otherworldly vertical and elite court vision, Williamson profiles to be a once in a generation type player at the NBA level.

Zion Williamson Highlights vs NDSU

Duke and Zion would build on the momentum from the play and go on a monster run. Zion wouldn’t be short on highlight-reel plays during the run and threw down a monster dunk to put Duke up 20.

Sometimes you just feel bad for the rim pic.twitter.com/2saoZo8433 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2019

Fellow projected lottery pick R.J. Barrett also decided to get in on the dunking action and threw down a ferocious dunk of his own on the very next play to put Duke up 22 points.

.@DukeMBB has turned this into a dunk contest pic.twitter.com/Tc114c4O7H — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2019

However, Zion’s steal and finish over Vinnie Shahid would steal the day and stand as the most electric play of the tournament. The NBA has never seen someone move like Zion Williamson can and his explosive athleticism should be a potential game-changing element to any team that drafts him.