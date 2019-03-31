Zion Williamson Posts Instagram Photo With Rapper Gunna

Zion Williamson has made no secret about his love for music as anyone that follows the Duke star on Instagram can attest. Williamson loves posting what he is listening to on his way to the arena. Hours before Duke played Michigan State for a trip to the Final Four, Williamson posted a photo of the song “Key Glock” by Glockoma to his Instagram story.

Williamson recently posted an Instagram photo with rapper Gunna, who visited the Blue Devils in Durham.

“4s⬆️ x Gunna❄️,” Zion posted on Instagram.

Williamson’s favorite rapper is Jay-Z who watched the Duke big man play earlier this season. There is some speculation Williamson would sign with Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation once he declares for the NBA draft. Williamson spoke a lot about music when he was writing a blog for the USA Today back in high school.

OK, on the music side, y’all already know what it is with Drake and how often I listen him, but lately I’ve been going back and listening to more Jay Z. I went back and listened to The Black Album and The Blueprint and just got reminded of how cold he is! OK guys that concludes another blog for me; I want to thank everyone who took the time to read and I’ve gotta say again that y’all should go back and listen to Jay Z’s The Black Album because that man is too cold!

Jay-Z Sitting Courtside Was a “Dream Come True” for Zion Williamson

Williamson had a surreal moment earlier this season when his idol Jay-Z sat courtside as Duke took on Pitt.

“That was like a dream come true,” Williamson said, per the Associated Press. “To me, he’s the GOAT.”

Williamson has catapulted himself into a Jay-Z like celebrity status where fans can use just one name and people immediately know who is being talked about. Once Williamson declares for the NBA draft and loses his amateur status he will have no shortage of endorsement opportunities. Independent Sports & Entertainment chief marketing officer Chris Grancio spoke about Williamson’s business appeal.

“Zion’s value comes from his ability to create an economic impact for his partners,” Grancio explained to the Sports Business Journal. “For whatever team that drafts him, that’s potential for increased ticket and merchandise sales, more sponsorship, heightened ratings and web and social media traffic. All things that have the potential to significantly increase the bottom line. People are calling him the next LeBron. NBA sponsors will be looking to align with him pre-draft and post-draft.”

One of the battles to watch is between Nike and Adidas as the top two sneaker companies fight over what could be the next face of their company.